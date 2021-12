Elizabeth Brisbois’ research aims to improve medical devices and decrease complications such as thrombosis and infection. Elizabeth J. Brisbois, an assistant professor in the University of Georgia College of Engineering, is being honored as one of the nation’s most promising young researchers for her contributions in polymer materials science and engineering. Brisbois has been chosen to receive a 2021 Young Investigator Award from the Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering Division of the American Chemical Society, or ACS PMSE.

