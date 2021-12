Taylor Heinicke has done it again. This man has more confidence than anyone as of right now, and has led Washington to three straight wins, improving the team to a 5-6 record. Three wins in a row might not sound too absurd, but let’s take a quick look at the three quarterbacks he took down: Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and now Russell Wilson. Those are three super bowl quarterbacks, future hall of famers – and Heinicke has now defeated all three of them in a very short span of time.

