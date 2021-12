Five years after delivering BlackSummers’Night, Maxwell is preparing to return with a new album. The legendary singer, songwriter, and producer has announced that his next album will arrive in the first quarter of 2022. To get things going, he offered the first single from the project. Produced by Hod David, “Off” is a romantic slow jam that fits in line with what so many people have come to love from Maxwell over the years.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO