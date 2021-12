Charles Piutau has expressed his desire to play for Tonga, and believes that a Rugby World Cup quarter-final appearance may be possible for the Pacific Island nation. Following changes to World Rugby’s eligibility rules, a host of former New Zealand and Australia internationals will be able to play for Tonga next year, with Piutau just one of a number of high-profile names who could make the switch.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO