Listening to The Darkness often feels like watching a blindfolded person attempting to perform a high wire act on roller skates without a safety net. If that particular tightrope, and by extension ‘Motorheart’, also represents the fine line that exists between genius and madness, this rock ‘n’ roll foursome once again prance, dance and teeter all over it as they fly through nine gloriously unhinged songs by the seat of their sequined pants.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO