Lehigh and Northampton County – Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley (GOTRLV) is proud to announce its continued partnership with DeSales University to host the fall GOTR 5K presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN). The season-ending 5K celebration will be held on Saturday, December 4th on the campus of DeSales University in Center Valley. Over 500 girls in 3rd-8th grade from across the Lehigh Valley and their “Running Buddies” will run, skip, jump, or walk their way through the DeSales campus to cross the finish line and celebrate their individual accomplishments. The GOTR 5K is the culmination of the GOTR curriculum, which enables the girls to achieve their fullest potential through confidence and joy in running!

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO