Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has entered the transfer portal. Martinez soon after added a statement confirming his intentions to move on from the Husker program. "The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the N for four years. I want to thank Coach Frost, Verduzco, and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great university. Than you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey," Martinez wrote.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO