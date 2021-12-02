Steve Vai Shares Details Of 10th Album 'Inviolate', Releases New Single Little Pretty

Mozart Gabriel (Taos Pueblo/Diné) released a new album entitled “Eager Within the Fire” on Nov. 26. The seven track pop punk and rock ’n roll album draws from Gabriel’s influences growing up such as Radiohead, Third Eye Blind and the Goo Goo Dolls. He said that most of the songs on the album were developed playing live on stage in Barcelona, Spain where he resided for almost three years. The album's title came from the "fire" he had inside to keep going back on the stage and how he was "eager" for more.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO