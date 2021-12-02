ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steve Vai Shares Details Of 10th Album 'Inviolate', Releases New Single Little Pretty

By Jon Stickler
stereoboard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Vai has announced his 10th studio LP. 'Inviolate' will arrive digitally and on CD on January 28 via Favored Nations/Mascot Label Group, with a vinyl release...

www.stereoboard.com

Related
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Animals As Leaders Detail First LP In Six Years 'Parrhesia', Share New Single

Animals As Leaders are back with details of their first album in six years. The long-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'The Madness Of Many' is called 'Parrhesia' and will arrive on March 25 via Sumerian Records. It'll include the newly unveiled single The Problem Of Other Minds, which unfurls over proggy,...
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

LICK Shares New Single “ELIMINATE”

LICK has released his 5th single from his forthcoming album. Titled “ELIMINATE”, LICK's new song is the type of song that thrust him into the bass scene early on. It's a hard hitting dubstep banger that's sure to push your subwoofer to the limit. Check it out below and stay tuned for LICK's sophomore album as the artist has said that it is now complete.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Styles P & Havoc Announce Joint Album 'Wreckage Manner' + Share New Single

Styles P isn’t letting Jadakiss have all the fun following their resounding Verzuz victory over Dipset in August. The LOX rapper is back in the studio, this time teaming up with Mobb Deep’s Havoc for a collaborative album that brings together two of New York’s greatest rap groups. On Friday...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Vai
orcasound.com

MONSTA X RELEASE 10TH MINI ALBUM, NO LIMIT

Worldwide phenomenon, Monsta X, has released their 10th mini album, No Limit, today. No Limit is an album that will become a turning point for Monsta X, where they will begin a new era amid the disordered, unprecedented world struck by Covid-19. This album contains a sense of calling to pioneer a new path, as they continue to infiltrate the North American market. With the band’s second English-language album The Dreaming dropping on 12/10, a global movie launching in more than 70 countries [dates/tickets here], a Top 30 smash hit “One Day” currently climbing the charts, and 4 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performances in December; Monsta X are here to close out 2021 triumphantly.
MUSIC
wkoyrocks.com

Eddie Vedder reveals release date of solo album, shares new song “The Haves”

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder is back with a new song called “The Haves,” which is set to appear on his new solo album called Earthling. To pre-order Earthling, head here. Earthling, set to be released February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic, also features the previously released single “Long Way.” That song and “The Haves” are available as a limited edition 7″ vinyl single. Vedder also recently contributed original music to Sean Penn’s film Flag Day, collaborating with Glen Hansard on eight new songs.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

WALTARI Release New Single / Lyric Video "So Fine 2021" Featuring SKYCLAD Vocalist KEVIN RIDLEY; New Best Of Album Now Available

In 2021, Waltari are celebrating their 30th anniversary of their very first space journey in true style. This means that even though a best-of compilation might be in order on such an occasion, they weren’t themselves if they hadn't cooked up something special. The band noticed it was 30 years since the release of Monk-Punk and are not going to honor the anniversary with a special album.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Mike Shinoda Details New Album, And It's Unlike Anything Released Before

Mike Shinoda has become the king of NFTs, and with his upcoming release the Linkin Park co-founder will be outdoing even himself. On Tuesday (September 23), Shinoda let fans know what to expect from ZIGGURATS — a project he described as "a music + art release," which will be available both on streaming services and as an NFT.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candle Power#Apollo
jazzwise.com

Video of the Day: Kevin Figes shares new single ‘Wallpaper Music’ ahead of album launch

Multi-instrumentalist, composer and educator Kevin Figes’ new album, Wallpaper Music, features Brigitte Beraha on vocals, Jim Blomfield on keyboards, Ashley John Long on bass and Mark Whitlam on percussion. The recording follows Figes’ critically acclaimed quartet release Changing Times and features eight original compositions written during lockdown. “I was particularly...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Ignite To Release New Album In March

Ignite‘s sixth studio album and first with new frontman Eli Santana (of Holy Grail) will be out on March 25th. Century Media will be releasing that self-titled affair with more details, including pre-order options, to launch soon. A video for the band’s most recent single “The River” is available to view below:
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Boris Announces New Album W For January; Shares First Single “Drowning By Numbers”

On Jan. 21, Japanese experimental band Boris is releasing their new album W via Sacred Bones Records. In anticipation of the album release, the group recently shared its first single and music video for “Drowning By Numbers.” The video matches the eerie emptiness of the song, which begins with a counting whisper and short, rapid instrumental beats. About halfway through the song, the vocals cut out, and sirens and squishing noises enhance its surreal sound.
MUSIC
The Boot

The Cactus Blossoms Announce New Album ‘One Day,’ Share Single ‘Hey Baby’

Minneapolis duo The Cactus Blossoms are gearing up to release a brand new record in 2022. One Day, the band's third studio album, will be released on Feb. 11, 2022. Comprised of brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum, The Cactus Blossoms have earned acclaim for their flawless harmonies and infectious, classic sound. "Hey Baby," the lead single off One Day, finds the duo hitting the road and holding onto hope.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Steve Vai announces new album, unveils bonkers steampunk guitar

Guitar wizz Steve Vai has announced a new studio album, Inviolate. The follow-up to 2016's Modern Primitive, it'll be released on CD on January 28, while the vinyl version will follow on March 18. Vai has also released the first single from Inviolate, Little Pretty. "It’s very 'Vai,' whatever that...
ROCK MUSIC
jack1065.com

Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone to release new solo album in January; check out lead single, “Melting Snow”

Longtime Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone will release his first solo album in nearly 50 years, Deeper than My Roots, on February 4. The project was a true family affair, as Johnstone’s youngest son, Elliott, sings lead vocals on most of the album, his son Charlie recorded many of the basic tracks at his home in California and contributed keyboard and backing vocals, and his son Jesse played drums on some of the songs.
MUSIC
clarkchronicle.com

A decade of Little Mix, celebration with a new album

Since their win on the X-Factor in 2011, one of the longest existing girl groups in the music industry, Little Mix, has established quite a name for themselves. Recently, Little Mix released their new album BETWEEN US on November 12, 2021 celebrating their 10-year anniversary together. Members of the band,...
MUSIC
Taos News

Mozart Gabriel on a new album, a Christmas single and TikTok

Mozart Gabriel (Taos Pueblo/Diné) released a new album entitled “Eager Within the Fire” on Nov. 26. The seven track pop punk and rock ’n roll album draws from Gabriel’s influences growing up such as Radiohead, Third Eye Blind and the Goo Goo Dolls. He said that most of the songs on the album were developed playing live on stage in Barcelona, Spain where he resided for almost three years. The album's title came from the "fire" he had inside to keep going back on the stage and how he was "eager" for more.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Jax Jones Shares New Track The Don Featuring System.Inc And Stefflon Don

Jax Jones has dropped a new track featuring System.Inc and Stefflon Don. Arriving via Jones' own record label WUGD, also home to System.Inc, the club-ready The Don samples X-Presidents' garage track Diamond Rings, while fusing a bouncy, bassy beat with Steff's slick rap flow. Jones said:. "System.Inc and I bonded...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Royal.T Releases New Single ‘RollerCoaster’

Royal.T releases his brand new single, ‘RollerCoaster‘. Drawing on a plethora of influences, such as soul music, gospel, reggae and rap, Royal.T has crafted a primarily Hip-hop track that is incredibly reminiscent of artists such as T-Pain and Young Thug. Favouring their wavy vibes, this artist studies the genres that...
MUSIC

