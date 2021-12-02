U.S. Consumers Say Shopping Online for Groceries Is Here to Stay

I’ve been ordering my groceries online and having them delivered to my house for well over a year now, and I thought I’d share some advantages and some cautions. The provider touts that deliveries are free; however, those who are delivering depend upon you so that their work is paid for their investments of time, gasoline, wear and tear on their vehicles as well as wear and tear on their bodies. There are computer programs that indicate when orders are filled by store employees and are ready for delivery. These contract delivery persons can click on an order and proceed to the store to pick it up and deliver it. Drivers attempt, of course, to maximize the number of orders they deliver in a given time to maximize their income. I would assume that the drivers want deliveries that are close to the store and which have the highest tips which should come with the largest orders. The store I use pays these persons mileage and a delivery fee.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 11 DAYS AGO