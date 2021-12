Remember when the media would be pissing its pants with excitement every time the jobs numbers were above 200,000 in any month during the Trump years?. Apparently the goal posts have been moved for the Biden administration. Now forecasters’ predictions – which have been spectacularly wrong all year – set unrealistically high expectations which are unattainable, given the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, so they can report that jobs numbers that are above 200,000 a month are somehow “disappointing” or “weak.”

