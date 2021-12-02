Alec Baldwin Claimed That He Didn’t Fire The Gun On Set

Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday for the 20/20 special airing Thursday night at 8 p.m. to discuss the shooting accident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico on Oct. 21. ABC News also announced 20/20 will devote a two-hour special on Dec. 10 to the deadly shooting. “I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last twenty years at ABC,” Stephanopoulos said this morning on Good Morning America. “This was the most intense I’ve ever experienced. So raw. As you can imagine he’s devastated but he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming. He answered every question, he talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well. (He) went through in detail what happened on the set that day and I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and twenty minutes we sat down yesterday.”

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO