Alec Baldwin Claimed That He Didn’t Fire The Gun On Set

 2 days ago

Alec Baldwin confirmed to the media that he "didn't pull the trigger" of the gun that ended up severely wounding cinematography Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie, Rust. The claim was made by the star in his first interview ever since...

Comments / 1

americanmilitarynews.com

George Clooney slams Alec Baldwin film set shooting – here’s what he said

One of Hollywood’s most famous actors weighed in this week on the controversy surrounding last month’s shooting on the set of the western film “Rust,” where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director. During an appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast on Monday, as reported by CBSLA,...
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
villages-news.com

Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite

Actor Alec Baldwin is and has been a controversial figure over many years. Albeit a fine actor, his private and pubic life exposes his moral compass and it’s aimed due south more often than not. His marriage to Kim Bassinger ended in divorce, citing physical and mental abuse offered up...
Radar Online.com

Hilaria Baldwin Posts About 'Apologizing When We Haven't Done Anything Wrong' As Alec Gears Up For First TV Interview About 'Rust' Shooting

It's been a little over a month since the fatal on-set shooting of Alec Baldwin's Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. And while the 63-year-old actor/producer is gearing up for his first television interview about the accidental tragedy to air, his wife, Hilaria, is posting rather odd quotes about responsibility and accountability.
People

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo with Husband Alec Ahead of His First Interview After Rust Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is standing by her husband Alec Baldwin ahead of the actor's first one-on-one interview since the Oct. 21 death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set. ABC News announced Wednesday morning that George Stephanopoulos interviewed Alec on Tuesday afternoon for a primetime special set to air on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Later on Wednesday, Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing beside Alec, 63, who appeared to be wearing the same attire he wore for the TV interview.
Primetimer

Alec Baldwin will discuss the Rust shooting for the first time in a 20/20 primetime special

Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday for the 20/20 special airing Thursday night at 8 p.m. to discuss the shooting accident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico on Oct. 21. ABC News also announced 20/20 will devote a two-hour special on Dec. 10 to the deadly shooting. “I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last twenty years at ABC,” Stephanopoulos said this morning on Good Morning America. “This was the most intense I’ve ever experienced. So raw. As you can imagine he’s devastated but he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming. He answered every question, he talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well. (He) went through in detail what happened on the set that day and I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and twenty minutes we sat down yesterday.”
Popculture

Meghan McCain Slams Former Home at ABC Over 'Tasteless' Alec Baldwin Interview

Alec Baldwin gave a controversial interview on Wednesday, Dec. 1, about the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during the production of the film Rust in October. The Interview aired on ABC, and Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he had "no idea" how a live bullet got into the firearm.
DoYouRemember?

‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Responds To Alec Baldwin Claims In Gun Accident

Alec Baldwin did an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and claimed he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. It all happened on the set of the film Rust. Alec claimed, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. No, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.” Now, Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider shared his opinion.
TheDailyBeast

Alec Baldwin Hits Back at Trump and George Clooney in Explosive Interview

Six weeks later, Alec Baldwin claims he still has no idea how he ended up shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ill-fated western Rust. The actor spoke out for the first time this week—outside of a heated run-in with paparazzi in Vermont—in an exclusive primetime special with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night. And in the tearful interview, he denied actually pulling the trigger in the deadly shooting and at the same time described the incident as the “worst thing” that has ever happened to him. He said he is taking solace in the fact that he believes he was not “responsible” for Hutchins’ death and that he might have killed himself had he really felt her death was his fault.
Maxim

A Veteran Movie Armorer Challenges Alec Baldwin’s Claim That He Didn’t Pull Trigger in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, but a respected film armorer—and the Sheriff—disagree. Alec Baldwin is being criticized in the wake of his first TV interview about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the New Mexico set of low-budget Western Rust after a live bullet was accidentally loaded into a prop gun Baldwin aimed at her.
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin Blasts George Clooney’s Dig At His Gun Safety During Emotional Interview

In his ABC News interview, Alec Baldwin gave a candid response to George Clooney recently calling the tragic ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’ and ‘infuriating.’. Alec Baldwin fielded many questions related to the Rust shooting incident while speaking to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Thursday, December 2. Alec, 63, shared his side of the story of the tragic incident that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and he also addressed the criticism he’s received from fellow actors like George Clooney, who called the shooting “insane” and “infuriating” on the Nov. 15 episode of Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast. “There were a lot of people who felt it necessary to contribute some comment to the situation, which really didn’t help the situation at all,” Alec said, referring to the fellow A-list actor. “If your protocol is you checking the gun every time, well, good for you. Good for you.”
