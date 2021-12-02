ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegiant & Viva Aerobus Launch Innovative Alliance

By dfw88 Guest December 2, 2021, 12:55 pm
Allegiant and Viva Aerobus have announced a new commercial alliance agreement that has the potential to disrupt travel between the United States and Mexico. Allegiant invests in Viva Aerobus, plans Mexico service. As most of you probably know, Allegiant is an ultra low cost carrier in the United States...

Merced Sun-Star

More Fresno to Mexico flights? What a new airline alliance would mean for local travelers

A Mexico-based airline has entered a commercial alliance with Allegiant Air in hopes of opening up markets like Fresno for flights to Mexican cities and beach resorts. Allegiant Air, which currently offers flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Las Vegas, this week announced that it is partnering with Viva Aerobus and filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation seeking approval and antitrust immunity for the alliance.
FRESNO, CA
United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
United Airlines Just Teased This Major Change to Future Flights

Air travel can feel plenty challenging these days, with staffing shortages causing major delays and cancellations, while pent-up demand means packed airports and snaking security lines. But the future of air travel might look quite different in all sorts of ways, as United Airlines just demonstrated with a groundbreaking test flight. Read on to learn more about why the flight was so significant and what it means for your flying experiences in the future.
US start-up airline Airbahn shows off first aircraft

Airbahn, a start-up passenger airline headquartered in Los Angeles suburb Irvine, published photos of its first aircraft, an Airbus A320, on social media on 24 November. “Airbahn is a private airline launching very soon,” the company says on its Twitter profile. “It will be based at Irvine, California and plans to operate within and between destinations in [the] western USA.”
Viva Aerobus Overtakes Aeromexico As Mexico’s 2nd Largest Domestic Carrier

The low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus is now Mexico’s second largest domestic carrier, overtaking Grupo Aeromexico in the process. So far, 2021 has been Viva Aerobus’ greatest year ever, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing its traffic numbers by 23.6% compared to 2019 levels. Additionally, the airline has had two profitable quarters in a row. Let’s investigate further.
Major Players Focus on Flight Training at Dubai Airshow

From left: Max Buerger, Alexander Alvarez, Joel Davidson, Attie Neimanna and Cristopher Magdangal Courtesy: AFM.aero. While aviation training organizations in the U.S. weathered the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience and a quick return to normal, ATOs globally have seen varying degrees of success in bouncing back from the trials induced by the near shutdown in activity during 2020. But even those greatly affected are now responding to the renewed need for pilots worldwide.
Why The Airbus A220 Is A Real Game Changer For Airlines

Years ago, turbo-prop, business jet, and regional jet manufacturer Bombardier made a critical company decision — to design the first new-from-scratch narrow-body airplane in the 120-160 seat category in over 40 years. The result was called the C-series, and despite the many favorable features of the plane it sold tepidly as Bombardier’s ability to support the jet worldwide was questioned. One lessor, explaining why they were not willing to buy the plane to lease with some smaller airlines, pointed out that it is the second lease that concerned them. Their point was that the worldwide fleet of this plane was still far from certain, and so they were concerned they would get a plane back from lease with no place to re-lease it. Lessors generally do not have this problem with an Airbus A320 or Boeing 737.
Seaya Ventures, Cathay Innovation launch $125M fund for LatAm startups

The two firms — Seaya is based in Spain, and Cathay in France — formally came together in April and have since opened an office in Mexico City, where they will manage the $125 million Seaya Cathay Latam Fund that will focus on Series A and B investments, with reserves for follow-on rounds.
Air Canada Aeroplan & Chase Cobranded Card Launch For US

Air Canada and Chase have now launched their Aeroplan co-branded card for the US market over a year in the making. The card’s main selling point is the two 50,000 flight rewards after spending $4,000 with the card in the first three months. You can access Air Canada here and...
New Airline Coming To The U.S., Canada In 2022

Nearly 4 years after being formed, a new start-up airline appears ready to begin flying in the not-so-distant future. Airbahn took delivery of its first plane last week and is hiring for a variety of positions. Exactly when Airbahn might start carrying passengers remains one of the mysteries of this new airline, which will fly primarily in California, Nevada, and western Canada.
Report: China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

China’s aviation regulator cleared the Boeing 737 Max on Thursday to return to flying with technical upgrades more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes, a news outlet reported.Chinese pilots will need to complete new training before commercial flights can begin, China Aviation Daily said, citing the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Phone calls to the regulator weren’t answered.The report displayed a copy of the CAAC's airworthiness directive. China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max was awaiting approval after the United States allowed flights to resume in December 2020...
American Airlines makes additional commitment to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

American Airlines announced today that it has finalized a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offtake agreement with Aemetis. The agreement brings the airline’s total SAF commitment to more than 120 million gallons, a signal of the integral role SAF will play in American’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve its ambitious sustainability goals.
Frontier Airlines Announces 18 Nonstop Routes, Two New Destinations

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced it was rolling out 18 nonstop routes, including two new destinations to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The announcement also included an expansion to existing service to Cancun, Mexico and San Juan, Puerto Rico. To celebrate the new service, the airline is offering...
Planning a trip? Take into account the list of the 10 worst airlines in 2021

Luggage storage company Bounce conducted research to find out which are the worst airlines of 2021 based on customer experience. They took into account several factors, starting with the complaints that were sent in the year, the entertainment during the flight, the comfort of the seats, the quality of the food, the rules that are imposed on luggage and the punctuality of the planes.
