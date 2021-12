YouTube has been securing some of Twitch’s top streamers for its own platform. TimTheTatman admits he left Twitch for a similar reason as the newly-signed Ludwig. Remember when Tyler “Ninja” Blevins left Twitch for Mixer? We all knew he’d be back on the purple streaming site eventually, but it was the first time streamers were seen as purchasable assets. Just as athletes are traded between teams, Ninja leaving his home team of Twitch popularized this idea that other platforms could scout and sign streamers.

