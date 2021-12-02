ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that only two things in life are truly certain: death and taxes. But just because taxes are an inevitable part of our society doesn’t mean you can’t limit how much you pay to Uncle Sam. Taxes on capital gains can eat up a significant portion of your earnings...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Income Taxes#Financial Advisors
Motley Fool

There's Some Great News for Retirement Savers in 2022

More people will be eligible for a popular tax-advantaged retirement account in 2022. Contribution limits for one common retirement investment account are increasing. This is great news as workers will be able to save more for their later years. Saving for retirement is one of the most crucial financial tasks...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kenosha News.com

2 Questions to Ask Before Tackling a Roth IRA Conversion

Here are two questions to ask yourself in order to decide whether a Roth IRA conversion makes sense for you and how much you should convert this year. Tax-free withdrawals sound great, but Roth savings aren't the best choice for everyone. Those who believe they're in a higher tax bracket today than they'll be in once they retire might prefer to keep their money in a tax-deferred account. By putting taxes off until they're in a lower tax bracket, they might be able to hold on to more of their savings.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KTEN.com

9 Strategies to help you make bill payments on a tight budget

Originally Posted On: https://rapidcashonline.com/2021/11/16/9-strategies-to-help-you-make-bill-payments-on-a-tight-budget/. With one in three Americans having difficulty paying their everyday bills, you’re not alone if you’re struggling to figure out how to make your bill payments. It can be challenging to know how to pay down your debt while still paying for everyday items and utilities.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

Tools To Get To The Basics Of Financial Responsibility

Originally Posted On: https://brokegirlrich.com/tools-to-get-to-the-basics-of-financial-responsibility/. Learning the basics of financial responsibility is key. However, while many people learn these through lessons they’ve either had to figure out the hard way or advice they have gotten from others, there are plenty of young people who go out into the world with no preparation or any idea that they need preparation. These people are, to put it simply, ripe for disaster. If you are worried that you don’t know the basics of financial responsibility, then there are a few tools that can help you get to grips with them more effectively.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

What Sets Fixed Index Annuities Apart From Other Annuities?

Originally Posted On: https://myguaranteedincome.com/what-sets-fixed-index-annuities-apart-from-other-annuities/. Have you been wondering what makes fixed index annuities different from other annuities? If you’ve been doing some research on this, chances are good you are not alone. In 2019, a whopping 15% of Americans reported having no retirement money saved up at all!. If you’ve...
MARKETS
KTEN.com

FEGLI Facts: Is FEGLI Good Life Insurance?

Originally Posted On: https://myguaranteedincome.com/fegli-facts-is-fegli-good-life-insurance/. A surprising number of Americans do not carry life insurance. In fact, 46% of citizens are not covered. An even greater number of people do not have adequate coverage. This means that your spouse and dependents could suffer in the event of an unexpected passing. They...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Forbes

3 More Ideas For Strategically Using I Bonds In Retirement

Series I Savings Bonds (aka I bonds) have several features that can be particularly useful for middle-income pre-retirees and retirees building their retirement income portfolio. They offer high interest rates (currently yielding 7.12% per year), guarantees of principal and interest, and long-term liquidity (with a few caveats). My last two...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Support for capital gains tax

David Von Drehle’s syndicated column in the Oct. 27 newspaper, “A case study in tax complications,” didn’t do justice to Sen. Ron Wyden’s billionaire tax proposal. Wyden has worked for years to correct the bias of our tax system in favor of the very wealthy. He proposes to tax capital gains in the same way wages and salaries are taxed. Wyden opposes special protections for capital gains because they have made our once-progressive tax system so regressive that the wealthiest 1% of Americans own more wealth than the bottom 90%. His plan applies to Americans who earn more than $100 million in annual income or hold more than $1 billion in assets for three years in a row.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Roanoke Times

Capital One Wipes Out Overdraft Fees, Plus How to Avoid Them at Your Bank

Capital One, the sixth largest bank in the U.S. and Money’s pick for the overall “Best National Bank” in 2021, announced this week it will eliminate overdraft fees in 2022. This means that if a customer makes a purchase without enough money in the account to cover the expense, Capital...
MCLEAN, VA
crossroadstoday.com

5 Last-Minute Moves to Save on Taxes

You might not have to pay your taxes until April, but making some money moves before the end of 2021 could lower your final bill. And if you’re really savvy about your finances, you’ll make moves that take into account your future tax liabilities as well. If you’re looking to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

Retirement Planning Mistakes to Avoid

Originally Posted On: https://investingin.gold/retirement-planning-mistakes-to-avoid/. Many people have a difficult time with retirement planning. This is because they don’t know what they should be doing and how they can do it. Below are some mistakes to avoid when you are trying to plan for retirement. Not Having a Retirement Plan. Planning...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy