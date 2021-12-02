ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How Do You Congratulate A Recovering Alcoholic?

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a loved one or acquaintance in recovery reaches a significant milestone in their recovery, you may find yourself unable to express your feelings. For how long they’ve been clean, it doesn’t matter. It is vital to recognize their accomplishments and urge them to continue on their current course...

thekatynews.com

