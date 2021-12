With the release of its new Sight OLO artificial intelligence based blood analyzer, Sight Diagnostics hopes to offer DCTs reliable, easy-to-use testing. When decentralized trials call for the measurement of vital signs and other important metrics, they frequently rely on the patients themselves to handle the devices that do the measuring. If that is the case, study teams may worry about the devices being easy to use, accurate, and reliable.

