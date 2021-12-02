403B vs. IRA: Key Differences

As an individual or couple planning for retirement, you need to be familiar with the term "Modified Adjusted Gross Income" or MAGI. It's a term that is thrown around a lot in retirement planning, but it can be hard to understand what it means without some explanation. However, it is not only important to understand what it means, but you also need to understand how it is used. MAGI is used in several different retirement related tax calculations. Everything from whether you can contribute to a Traditional IRA or Roth IRA, various tax credits and deductions, to how much your premiums may be for Medicare. But, potentially, the most important reason for retirees to understand MAGI is that it is also used to determine how much of your Social Security is going to be taxable. You may also consider projecting future MAGI to help assist in determining when to actually start receiving Social Security benefits or whether to consider other tax strategies such as Roth conversions. In this post, we will break down exactly what MAGI is, but more importantly, show how understanding it can help in planning a successful retirement!

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO