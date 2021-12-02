Scientists use stem cells to create models of pre-embryos

Robots that can replicate themselves have been developed by scientists in new breakthrough research.The miniscule biological organisms, created by scientists at Tufts University and the University of Vermont, are based on the skin cells of African clawed frogs.Scientists have been developing these creatures for years, already giving them the capability to swim through liquid and move through tubes. Over time, they have also able to collect particles, heal themselves, and store information from their history – and now, they can replicate themselves.“Some people have said in the past that xenobots are not organisms because they don’t replicate. Well, now they...
