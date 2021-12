A look at personal finance through data. Millennials are embracing homeownership, two economists told me. First, a lesson in chart literacy: When I showed this graph to Mark Palim, the deputy chief economist at Fannie Mae, he told me to ignore the hiccup that is 2020 because the data could be unreliable: Without the ability to knock on doors, the Census Bureau had a hard time getting representative samples of the population, so the homeownership rate might not have actually spiked to 68.1% in Q2 2020.

