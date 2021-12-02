Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas

Desert Skies United Methodist Church is excited to invite the community to “Christmas Unwrapped,” 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 24 at Mica Mountain High School, 10800 E. Valencia Road. This is an interactive celebration, geared for families and people of all ages. We will cheer the angels who tell the Good News, share the shepherds’ wonder, and discover the awe of the wise ones who seek the baby named “God is with us.” There will be carols to sing, candles to light, and special music to enjoy, as we honor the Christ child in the comfortably spaced and decorated setting of the Peak Auditorium.

