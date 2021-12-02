ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

EPA chief visits 'cancer alley' on 3-state tour

swiowanewssource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s top environmental regulator visits minority communities adversely affected by...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
ProPublica

The EPA Administrator Visited Cancer-Causing Air Pollution Hot Spots Highlighted by ProPublica and Promised Reforms

Want to learn more? Join our reporters for a virtual event on Nov. 30 as they answer your questions about “Poison in the Air.”. Two days after ProPublica published a first-of-its-kind analysis of industrial air pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that its administrator, Michael S. Regan, would visit the communities featured in our reporting. During last week’s “Journey to Justice” trip across the South, Regan toured the Houston ship channel, the Louisiana community of Mossville and a stretch of land along the Mississippi River known as Cancer Alley — places that we identified as among the largest hot spots of toxic air pollution in the country. Environmental advocates who hosted several different parts of the tour told ProPublica that they first received calls about the visit in late October, two weeks after we sent the EPA questions about their areas’ elevated cancer risk. Longtime residents believed it was the first time that the nation’s top environmental regulator visited Mossville and Cancer Alley.
ADVOCACY
KEYT

EPA head: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’

RESERVE, La. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour from Mississippi to Texas enabled him to put “faces and names with this term that we call environmental justice.″ The five-day tour in mid-November highlighted low-income, mostly minority communities adversely affected by industrial pollution. A former environmental regulator in his native North Carolina, Regan has made environmental justice a top priority since taking over as EPA chief in March. The trip included visits to historically marginalized communities such as St. John and St. James parishes in Louisiana, along with cities such as New Orleans, Jackson, Miss., and Houston.
ADVOCACY
WIBX 950

EPA Head Tours Embattled Communities, Says Help on the Way

RESERVE, La. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan says a recently completed "Journey to Justice" tour from Mississippi to Texas enabled him to put "faces and names with this term that we call environmental justice." The five-day tour in mid-November highlighted low-income, mostly minority communities adversely affected by industrial pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
swiowanewssource.com

Calif. preps for more out-of-state abortion patients

As the Supreme Court weighs whether to curtail abortion rights, Planned Parenthood Northern California is preparing for a possible surge in women coming across borders to have the procedures done if they're outlawed in their own states. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Alley#Pollution#America#Ap Archive
Magnolia State Live

From Cancer Alley to Mississippi school without working bathrooms: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’ for leader of EPA

Michael Coleman’s house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup in dust and, he says, exacerbates his breathing problems. Coleman, 65, points to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AFP

5 cases of Omicron variant confirmed in New York state: governor

The state of New York has confirmed five cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant, Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday, bringing the total number of US detections of the new strain to eight. "New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant," Hochul said in a Twitter post aimed at reassuring residents of the nation's fourth most populous state that the detections were not unexpected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
houstonpublicmedia.org

EPA chief visits Houston’s heavily polluted neighborhoods as residents call for accountability

The country’s top environmental official was in Houston Friday to visit neighborhoods that have been disproportionately impacted by pollution, as part of a week-long environmental justice tour through the South. In the morning, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan held a roundtable discussion with residents, community leaders and local officials...
HOUSTON, TX
ksl.com

EPA: Despite pledge, US still wastes more than a third of its food

Volunteer Anne Scerbo places a piece of cranberry cake onto a U.S. flag themed paper plate during a break from phone calls at the York County Democratic Headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2014. Researchers estimate U.S. food loss to be in the range of 73 to 152 million metric tons per year, (Mark Makela, Reuters) — Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
MICHIGAN STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

The F-105 Vice Wing Commander that was court-martialed for having protected one of its pilots that erroneously strafed a Russian ship while attacking NVA AAA

As 388th TFW Vice Commander Col Jack Broughton put it, ‘I had been shot down by our own people’. To avoid the possible entrance of Chinese or Soviet forces into the Vietnam War, Washington tightly controlled these bombing operations. Limitations imposed included no bombing in the “sanctuaries” around Hanoi (the capital of North Vietnam), Haiphong (North Vietnam’s main port), and a buffer zone along the Chinese border. Moreover, many types of targets remained off limits early in the campaign, including enemy airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites and petroleum facilities.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy