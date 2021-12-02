ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

State Senator Rapert says he's optimistic the supreme court will overturn abortion rights legislation

By KASU
kasu.org
 4 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard what are being called historic arguments regarding abortion. Member Station KUAR’s Michael Hibblen in Little Rock has reaction from...

www.kasu.org

Comments / 0

Related
wkms.org

Anti-abortion legislator files for Ky. Supreme Court seat

One of the top anti-abortion advocates in the Kentucky legislature is running for a state Supreme Court seat. Republican Rep. Joe Fischer filed paperwork to run for the high court’s Sixth District, which includes a swath of northern Kentucky from Oldham to Lewis counties. Fischer lives in Ft. Thomas, in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLBT

Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy. The justices on Wednesday will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nprillinois.org

What happens if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade abortion law?

Santa Clara University law professor Michelle Oberman joins Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers to discuss what happens when the right to an abortion is not guaranteed in every state, which might happen if the Supreme Court hearing arguments Wednesday decides to uphold Mississippi’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
MSNBC

Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe

Sarah Weddington was once told law school would be too tough for a woman. By 1964, she was enrolled at the University of Texas Law School: one of 40 women in a class of 1,600. Weddington along with her colleague Linda Coffee, took on the case of a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was seeking an abortion in Texas. The case was Roe V. Wade. To this day, Sarah Weddington is the youngest person ever to argue a successful case before the Supreme Court. Now, states are chipping away at the landmark decision. The only way to ensure women have access to safe and legal abortions, is by passing legislation in Congress: making legal abortion law of the land. Because as long as we’re even talking about abortion and the Supreme Court in the same sentence, a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body is not safe.Dec. 5, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Syracuse.com

Supreme Court abortion hearing raises questions for senators

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned. Amy Coney Barrett told senators during her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Rapert
kasu.org

Judge halts vaccine mandate in 10 states, while Supreme Court rejects religious exemption request

Legal expert Emily Bazelon joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to talk about two very different rulings on vaccine mandates for health care workers. A judge in Missouri has blocked the Biden administration vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states, while U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer rejected a request from eight Massachusetts hospital workers for a religious exemption to the state’s hospital system mandate that workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Legislature#State#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#News Director#Kuar#Arkansas Public Media#Aetn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CNBC

Anti-Trump group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol raised, spent millions during 2020 campaign

A group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol and a group of fellow so-called Never Trump Republicans raised more than $35 million during the 2020 campaign. The nonprofit organization, Defending Democracy Together, spent millions on projects attacking then-President Trump during the same period. Its biggest single contribution, $6 million,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy