On Sunday, Nov. 28, Christians worldwide will celebrate the start of their new liturgical (or church) year with the beginning of the season of Advent. At our church, as will happen at countless other churches, we will ceremoniously light the first of five candles to be lit over the course of the next five weeks. The first four candles represent the four weeks of Advent, leading up to the lighting of the fifth candle, which is the Christ Candle.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO