The 2021 “SocAIty” study: “We are leaving the ivory tower and moving the dialog into the public sphere”

The &Audi SocAIty study addresses the mobility of the future or, more precisely, the opportunities and challenges posed by autonomous driving. The intent behind the study is to make a decisive contribution to the public debate surrounding current issues relating to autonomous driving and the responsible use of new technologies in mobility. After all, it only takes a brief look at the current discourse on autonomous driving to realize the vital role it plays in many social issues. Yet on the one hand, it seems that society is not yet ready for such a major technological advance and much of the debate seems driven by fear. On the other, real-life labs and testing facilities are bringing the technology closer and closer to the very heart of our society every day. Simultaneously, the international legal situation is currently undergoing rapid developments. Equally, while sometimes seen as an obstacle to progress, issues of data protection are repeatedly raised for debate in the general discourse. Topics are discussed to much controversy and questions repeatedly raised for which there are, as yet, no clear answers. The present study addresses these questions and in doing so aims to answer open questions about the use of new technologies in mobility and their influence on people’s lives.

