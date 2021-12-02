ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 2021 “SocAIty” study: “We are leaving the ivory tower and moving the dialog into the public sphere”

audi-mediacenter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw, ethics, and data protection: the future of autonomous driving is raising questions. The 2021 “SocAIty” study from the &Audi Initiative offers possible solutions and stimulates public discourse regarding the new technology and the mobility landscape of the future. In an interview about the Initiative, Project Manager Saskia Lexen talks about...

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Shock AI Discovery Suggests We've Not Even Discovered Half of What's Inside Our Cells

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#The Ivory Tower#The Audi Initiative
CarBuzz.com

Mexico Wants To Sue America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration's Build Back Better Act includes a provision aimed specifically at some electric vehicles buyers. If that new EV is built in America by union workers, then customers can receive subsidies of up to $12,500. Automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, all of whom have major manufacturing operations in the US, are not happy about the union-made provision because their factory workers are not unionized. And, as it turns out, they're not the only ones taking issue with the bill.
CARS
ScienceAlert

AI Is Discovering Patterns in Pure Mathematics That Have Never Been Seen Before

We can add suggesting and proving mathematical theorems to the long list of what artificial intelligence is capable of: Mathematicians and AI experts have teamed up to demonstrate how machine learning can open up new avenues to explore in the field. While mathematicians have been using computers to discover patterns for decades, the increasing power of machine learning means that these networks can work through huge swathes of data and identify patterns that haven't been spotted before. In a newly published study, a research team used artificial intelligence systems developed by DeepMind, the same company that has been deploying AI to solve...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
audi-mediacenter.com

SocAIty study: Autonomous Driving in the Field of Tension Between Technological Progress & Social Acceptance

The &Audi SocAIty study addresses the mobility of the future or, more precisely, the opportunities and challenges posed by autonomous driving. The intent behind the study is to make a decisive contribution to the public debate surrounding current issues relating to autonomous driving and the responsible use of new technologies in mobility. After all, it only takes a brief look at the current discourse on autonomous driving to realize the vital role it plays in many social issues. Yet on the one hand, it seems that society is not yet ready for such a major technological advance and much of the debate seems driven by fear. On the other, real-life labs and testing facilities are bringing the technology closer and closer to the very heart of our society every day. Simultaneously, the international legal situation is currently undergoing rapid developments. Equally, while sometimes seen as an obstacle to progress, issues of data protection are repeatedly raised for debate in the general discourse. Topics are discussed to much controversy and questions repeatedly raised for which there are, as yet, no clear answers. The present study addresses these questions and in doing so aims to answer open questions about the use of new technologies in mobility and their influence on people’s lives.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Ancient bling! 41,500-year-old decorated ivory pendant made from MAMMOTH bone is discovered in a cave in Poland and may be the earliest known example of ornate jewellery in Eurasia, study claims

An intricately decorated ivory pendant made from mammoth bone has been discovered in Poland, and may be the oldest example of ornate jewellery found in Eurasia yet. The pendant dates back around 41,500 years, placing it within the record of the earliest dispersals of Homo sapiens in Europe. It features...
ARTS
audi-mediacenter.com

CEO Markus Duesmann: “We need a fossil-free society” (Key statements)

How can the German automotive industry spearhead the electric revolution? How do traditional OEMs measure up against new competitors? Is the right political framework in place and how does the current coalition agreement fit in given the current situation? These questions were the focus of a panel discussion featuring Hildegard Müller (German Association of the Automotive Industry, VDA), transport expert Prof. Stefan Bratzel (CAM), Wolf-Henning Scheider (ZF Group) and Markus Duesmann at the Climate Conference co-hosted by “Spiegel” and BCG. The conference will be broadcast on spiegel.de on December 3. Markus Duesmann’s answers were to the point.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Study finds caffeine improves reaction to moving targets

Waterloo [Canada], December 1 (ANI): In new research related to caffeine, it was found that caffeine increases alertness and detection accuracy for moving targets. The study was published in the 'Psychopharmacology Journal'. "A lot of what happens in our environment is moving--like trying to cross a busy intersection as a...
HEALTH
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi’s 2021 Best Apprentices

The valedictorians from the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm locations, Sabrina Scharlach and Florentin Richter, are among the best trainees in the entire Volkswagen Group. They have now received the Best Apprentice award, which Volkswagen grants annually. It is a sign of grateful appreciation for trainees who promote transformation through their performance and commitment.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy