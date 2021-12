As part of our industry outlook for 2022, EIU has taken a look at the growth prospects, top risks and key trends facing the telecoms and technology sector next year. The industry has weathered the coronavirus pandemic better than many others, despite supply-side disruption. Looking ahead to next year, business and investor attention will be focused on the 5G rollout, semiconductor shortages and widespread changes to cyber security regulations.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO