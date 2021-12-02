ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Poet & Professor Robin Davidson Introduces Readers to ‘Mrs. Schmetterling’

uhd.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Schmetterling, let’s call her Judith, married. She is neither great musician nor poet. Not scientist nor historian. She is ordinary. Those are the opening lines within “Mrs. Schmetterling,” the new book by acclaimed poet and University of Houston-Downtown Professor Emeritus Dr. Robin Davidson. They set the tone for the titular...

news.uhd.edu

