NoHo News December 2.

The Office is heading to Freeform. The Disney-owned network has struck a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution to acquire the non-exclusive rights to the hit Steve Carell-fronted sitcom and will begin airing it on January 1, 2022. Comedy Central had the exclusive syndicated rights to the long-running comedy through the end of 2021 and Viacom Media Networks will continue with a non-exclusive window through 2025. Freeform will air two marathons over New Year’s weekend, starting with a countdown of the 30 best episodes, as determined by fans, followed by a second marathon of episodes that are cast favorites. The deal will see a shakeup...

