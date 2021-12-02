ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NoHo News December 2.

nohoartsdistrict.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoHo News: Here’s what’s happening in the NoHo Arts District. This is the weekly NoHo Arts District news – your North Hollywood arts community update! We look forward to sharing lots of fun and unique news, events, profiles and updates on what’s happening...

nohoartsdistrict.com

Comments / 0

thehudsonindependent.com

Irvington Library News – December

On Monday, Nov. 22, the Westchester Library System instituted a change in policy about when items are marked Lost, in an effort to bring materials back to libraries more quickly and to make them available to more patrons. Previously, when an item on loan to a library patron was past...
IRVINGTON, NY
bellinghambulletin.com

Bellingham Public Library: News & Events for December

Library hours are Monday & Wednesday, 9:30 AM to 8 PM; Tuesday & Thursday, 9:30 AM to 7 PM; and Friday & Saturday, 9:30 AM to 3 PM. The library will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s on Friday & Saturday, Dec-ember 24th and 25th and Friday & Saturday, December 31st and January 1st. For updates to library programs and services, please see the library website, www.bellinghamlibrary.org. (Click on the red alert banner on the top of the page for details.)
BELLINGHAM, MA
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Lite 98.7

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
ELMIRA, NY
KPCW

Local News Hour- December 6, 2021

On today's Local News Hour : Park City Businesswoman Nathalie Pepito has details about a Town Hall meeting to discuss SB2004, Park City Treble Makers Renee Mox Hall has details on their holiday concert December 12th and the cancellation of the Park City Singers concert this year and PCHS Debate Team Noam Levinsky and Grant Murray talk about the season, the efforts to raise funds and some of their successes so far this year.
PARK CITY, UT
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Graham Greene (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus has added Graham Greene to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. The prequel series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place, Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family. Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in “Dances with Wolves.” He is also known for starring in films like “The Green Mile,” “Maverick,” and “Wind River,” the last of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ubisoft Appoints Jordan Cohen As Senior Director Of European Live-Action Film And Television

EXCLUSIVE: Ubisoft Film & Television announced today that it has appointed Jordan Cohen as Senior Director of European Live-Action Film and Television. In his new role, he will oversee the creative development and production of the company’s European-based film and television projects, made for a global audience. He will be based in Paris, reporting to the film and television group in Los Angeles. “Ubisoft is a global company with internationally known IP, so it’s a natural fit to expand our team and focus on creating live-action content for the pan-European market,” said Margaret Boykin, Vice President, Ubisoft Film & Television. “We’re thrilled to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Imagine Launches Audio Division With iHeartMedia Podcast Slate Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Entertainment is launching a new audio division tied to an exclusive deal with iHeartMedia. The film and TV company’s chairmen, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, announced Tuesday that Imagine will co-produce a slate of unscripted podcasts for the digital giant. The agreement will encompass six new series over the next two years. The effort will be overseen by Imagine’s chief strategy officer Justin Wilkes and led by producer Kara Welker. “We couldn’t be more excited to have iHeart as our partner as we launch the Imagine brand into the audio space,” said Wilkes. “Audio has proven to be a fantastic incubator and...
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Previews Begin For ‘MJ The Musical’ On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new Broadway show “MJ The Musical” begins preview performances Monday night. It’s about Michael Jackson, and stars Broadway newcomer Myles Frost. “MJ The Musical” was written by two-time Pulitzer prize-winner Lynn Nottage. The production provided a behind-the-scenes look at creative team members in rehearsal. Monday night is the world premiere for the musical, which is co-produced by Michael Jackson’s estate. The official opening night is Feb. 1.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘The Office’: Freeform Acquires Non-Exclusive Rights To NBC Comedy

The Office is heading to Freeform. The Disney-owned network has struck a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution to acquire the non-exclusive rights to the hit Steve Carell-fronted sitcom and will begin airing it on January 1, 2022. Comedy Central had the exclusive syndicated rights to the long-running comedy through the end of 2021 and Viacom Media Networks will continue with a non-exclusive window through 2025. Freeform will air two marathons over New Year’s weekend, starting with a countdown of the 30 best episodes, as determined by fans, followed by a second marathon of episodes that are cast favorites. The deal will see a shakeup...
TV SERIES
The Columbus Dispatch

Live tree-lighting event returns to Old Hilliard

The tree-lighting event Dec. 5 at Hilliard’s Station Park in Old Hilliard attracted a number of first-time visitors, one of whom waited two years to attend and see St. Nick in person. Tiffany Eckert of Hilliard was waiting in line with her 3-year-old daughter, Palmer, to see Santa Claus. ...
POLITICS
CBS New York

Apollo Theater Hosts 30th National Double Dutch League Holiday Classic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big holiday tournament returned to the city on Sunday. The National Double Dutch League celebrated its 30th holiday classic, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. With incredible strides and energetic moves, their athleticism was on full display. The jump ropers gave it their all during the double dutch competition at the Apollo Theater. Look at these teams go! #DoubleDutch tournament taking place in Harlem today @CBSNewYork #sport #harlem #nyc pic.twitter.com/Gtmxo7KqFl — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) December 5, 2021 One hundred and fifty athletes from across the country and around the world took part. For the Bounce Steady Jumpers from the Bronx, it was the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH

