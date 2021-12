For decades, supply chains were engineered to be the equivalent of Swiss watches, where inventory and capacity were optimized for ideal conditions. Bonuses and accolades were bestowed upon executives who could create the leanest operation. Perfection was planned in every supply chain and low-cost labor and logistics were linchpins. Organizations trusted that supply chains would work and discounted significant risks as they blindly focused on the lowest price. The automotive industry may be the finest example of focused lean manufacturing adoption. And now, according to Seraph calculations based on multiple data sources, it is facing a combined revenue loss of $850 billion due to semiconductor shortages alone.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO