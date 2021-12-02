News Briefs

Perry Lions Club will host their annual ‘Pet Parade’ at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. Children are invited to bring their pets, real or stuffed, and walk or ride in the parade starting at First Bank at 10 am. Participants will follow Santa as he journeys around the downtown Perry...
Winter is right around the corner and so are the holidays! With the fall season well under way, this marks the perfect time for ‘kids crafts’ - some unique and homemade gifts for friends or family members. These special crafts can be kept for years to come and are easy and cheap to use. They are also fun for the entire family and for all ages. The best part? Items needed are either already in…
Alright, let’s start this out by admitting something. Prior to National Fritters Day we had no idea that Fritters came in any other variety than Apple. A whole new world was opened up to us when we discovered that there were blueberry fritters, and banana fritters, pineapple fritters and even clam and shrimp fritters. History of National Fritters Day Fritters are popular all over the world,…
Michelle Coker, registered with FB&T, was the Week One winner of the PDJ’s Chris-Giving Cheer Box giveaway!. Week One of the promotion was themed ‘How to Cook a Turkey’ in which Perry Elementary’s Second Grade students submitted their unique ways of how they think a turkey should be cooked. Coker...
Every year, one Perry tradition that inspires the gift of giving is the DHS Star Tree. Perry Upper Elementary Student Council annually sponsors the tree, with teacher sponsor Caprecia Betchan. This is the 12th year for this program. Upper elementary Student Council is made of 4th, 5th and 6th graders....
Nadia Aldridge launches a social club for 55+ Caribbean-Americans. A new social club for 55+ Caribbean-Americans is now in swing and kicks off with an inaugural board game event. Named Tähti, the event includes Caribbean drinks, food, music, and games. Launched by Nadia Aldridge, she, like more than 16,000 residents...
The Perry High School staff recently made a cash donation to the Noble County Family YMCA. During the week before Thanksgiving break, the PHS staff had the option to wear jeans all week with a $10 donation to support the YMCA Turkey Trot and Tim Hight Food Program. “This was...
The Billings Chamber of Commerce met on Thursday, Nov. 18 in the Community Center. Those attending the 6 p.m. meeting were Lewain Learned, Eileen Learned, Mark and Melinda Branson, Derek and Rachel Silvey, Lance Stoll, and Candy Oller. It was suggested to award yards decorated for Christmas as the December Yards of the Month. Items discussed were possible events for Christmas, including but…
The Billings Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 a.m. and Santa will be present to greet children. Parade participants will each receive a dollar. Prizes will be awarded for best decorated float and category winners. For more information, contact Lance Stoll at 580-977-7953. Mark and Melinda Branson will host a free Santa for Seniors Luncheon on…
(NAPSI)—Sending gifts to friends and family and getting them there intact can be easy, if you know how. Fortunately, the United States Postal Service does and offers these helpful tips: •To ensure items arrive safely, leave space for extra cushioning inside the package. Stuff glass and fragile, hollow items, such as vases, with newspaper or packing material to avoid damage. Mailing a framed…
Our pet of the week this week is a beautiful young lady named Ivy. Ivy is about 6 months old and is very friendly. She was found in a trap and rescued, and now she needs a fur-ever home! She gets along well with other dogs and animals and seems to get attached to her caretaker. If you are interested in adopting this beautiful girl contact ACO Wyatt McVay at 580-336-4422.
The Christian Church in Orlando will feature a Christmas Concert by The Texans, a Christian family trio consisting of Sam and Brenda Ray and their son, Curtis. In a release, it was commented this family is a favorite throughout the central United States, from the Dakotas to the Texas Rio Grande valley. They have a ‘...unique mixture of harmony, humor and humility along with musical talent in…
Book sale returns to Fayette County Public Library. The Friends of the Public Library Annual Fall Book Sale returns after a two-year hiatus and is the biggest sale in the organization’s history. This year, the book sale will be at Expo Hall, 2690 Park Road, Connersville. Proceeds from the sale...
Christmas tree cutting permits available until Dec. 15. The Pikes Peak Ranger District is offering Christmas tree cutting permits from until Dec. 15 at bit.ly/3qSk9fw. Due to public health concerns, permits will not be available in Colorado Springs or Woodland Park, unlike in past years. Five permits are limited per...
Rush County Historical Society Holiday Open House and Festival of Trees will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at 619 North Perkins Street, Rushville. Santa will also be at the Festival of Trees. Visit Santa Claus. Free, timed tickets to see Santa Claus at The Princess Theatre are...
Comments / 0