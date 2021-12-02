ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter? – Today Sunny, with a high near 65.

By Michael Romero
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as...

www.eptrail.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter storm bringing hazardous conditions

Our first significant winter storm of the season is about to track into the area. Winter storm warnings are in effect from the northern valley south into the F/M area. Snow will overspread the area Saturday eve. with snow becoming heavy at times. We may see a break in the snow toward Sunday morning but as the storm passes to our east, winds will increase significantly on Sunday afternoon with winds gusting upwards of 45 mph with additional snow and blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities. Travel will become difficult Sunday afternoon/evening for much of the valley. Snow accumulations are expected to be around 3-6" around the F/M area and approaching 6+" in the N. Valley. Expect near blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon/night.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Cold Is On The Way

The chance for a few flakes and some mix will be possible as a system drifts north of us, Sunday. Southerly winds on Sunday will aid for some mild 40s but expect wind chill to remain in the low 30s. Snow chances with some mix will be possible through the morning hours. By the afternoon, these will likely become more spotty rain showers with some mix at play. Heading into Sunday night, temperatures will drop quickly due to a strong but mostly dry cold front that will drift across the region during the afternoon. Temperatures in the teens are likely overnight. Highs in the upper teens will remain through Monday with wind chill values and overnight lows in the single digits.
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Warmer - but windy - weather expected into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As expected, temperatures were once again a bit cooler into Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine across the area. While cooler, our afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s for eastern parts of the state were still above average. Central Nebraska had to deal with some dense fog into Saturday morning, which then held back temperatures into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Into Sunday, temperatures should rebound back to the low to mid 50s for most of 10/11 Country, but we will see much more wind as a cold front drops through the state. Behind that front, much colder air will settle into the state as we start the work week on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
#West Wind
localdvm.com

Sunday starts off-dry but will see rain showers roll in

We start our Sunday off-dry with again plenty of sunshine throughout the day. However, a disturbance will begin to make its way into our area Sunday night. As this disturbance from our southwest approached, we could see some drizzle/showers east of the I-95 corridor. As this cold front moves out Monday, we could see gusty winds, and temperatures will be reaching the mid to upper 60’s in some places. Tuesday, we will begin to dry out, and our winds will start to dwindle. Mostly cloudy skies are what to expect for our Tuesday, but as we head into the overnight hours, another storm system will work its way through, and we could see a rain/snow mix into our Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

December 4, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update

MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather will get as far north as southern Indiana with SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 of 5) parameters farther to the south & southwest. 0.50-1" rainfall amounts will occur, but bit lesser amounts in our northwestern counties. Monday will be windy with sustained...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
sweetwaternow.com

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 42

Turning colder today as a cold front moves southward. Windy for many locations with high winds possible in portions of northern and southern Wyoming. Snow showers will be scattered through northern Wyoming. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Very windy, with a west wind...
ENVIRONMENT
whee.net

Mostly sunny with a high of 55 today

High pressure builds in today with a dry and slightly cooler end to the weekend. Our next cold front crosses the region Monday bringing with it mountain showers and gusty winds Monday afternoon. Another system is expected to impact the area Tuesday into Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
abc27.com

Seasonable today, warmer Monday with afternoon showers

TODAY: Clouds & Sun, Seasonable. Hi 47. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Light Shower Possible Late. Lo 40. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm, PM Showers. Hi 58. Winds: SW to W 10-20 mph. Yesterday was quite a pleasant day with highs that pushed into the...
ENVIRONMENT

