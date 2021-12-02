Winter? – Today Sunny, with a high near 65.

We start our Sunday off-dry with again plenty of sunshine throughout the day. However, a disturbance will begin to make its way into our area Sunday night. As this disturbance from our southwest approached, we could see some drizzle/showers east of the I-95 corridor. As this cold front moves out Monday, we could see gusty winds, and temperatures will be reaching the mid to upper 60’s in some places. Tuesday, we will begin to dry out, and our winds will start to dwindle. Mostly cloudy skies are what to expect for our Tuesday, but as we head into the overnight hours, another storm system will work its way through, and we could see a rain/snow mix into our Wednesday.

