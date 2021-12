Thibodaux Regional Health System has been providing compassionate, quality care for more than nine decades. The Medical Center has successfully navigated a number of local and world crises, and has continued its forward progress despite the extensive challenges of the last two years. CEO Greg Stock’s unique ability to adapt to challenges and learn from them allows him to lead his team with confidence, navigating rough waters with focus and relative calm.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO