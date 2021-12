Spanish law firm Pérez-Llorca will open an office in Brussels in the second half of 2022 and is hiring in a new EU-specialist partner for the launch. Sonsoles Centeno, a senior-ranking government lawyer has joined the firm in anticipation of the launch, the firm said in a statement. An expert in EU law, she has more than 18 years’ experience in government work for several of the EU’s major institutions.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO