Built environment in urgent need of regeneration

Cover picture for the articleDebate is raging on what the city of the future will look like, with the pandemic serving to hasten many of...

Corporate tenants increasingly favor environmentally conscious space in centralized office locations

Premium office space around the world is being redefined due to the strong demand for sustainable and healthy buildings. According to JLL’s Premium Office Rent Tracker research report covering 127 office markets and submarkets in 112 cities, 84 percent of premium office buildings surveyed boast an environmental-sustainability certification such as LEED or BREEAM, widely used benchmarks for green buildings. In high-end markets, that number climbs to 100 percent, underscoring the shift toward environmental consciousness by both landlords who sought the certifications and tenants who chose to occupy green buildings.
SPONSORED: Finding the winners in out-of-favor sectors

In this time of acute change in how people use property, some investment managers are viewing the real estate landscape less in terms of which sectors are performing well, and more in terms of property trends within subsectors and submarkets. This is the case for Amherst Capital Management in its current approach to lending, which relies on experience, data and technology to drill deeper to find opportunities in a variety of asset classes, without ruling out entire sectors. In an interview published in the December issue of Institutional Real Estate Americas titled, “Staying the course with an analytic approach, while finding opportunities in out-of-favor sectors,” David Schwarz, head of commercial real estate strategies, discusses this post-pandemic strategy. To access a pdf of the Sponsored Section, click here.
Futureal launches European investment management business

Futureal has launched Futureal Investment Partners, a real estate investment and asset management business that will focus on value-add and opportunistic investments across Europe. Futureal Investment Partners plans to become a significant investment and asset manager by co-investing with prominent institutional and high-net-worth investors in the office, logistics and retail...
Arizona pension fund puts $50m in Lubert-Adler Recovery and Enhancement Fund

The Public Safety Personnel Retirement System of the State of Arizona (PSPRS) has earmarked $50 million for the Lubert-Adler Recovery and Enhancement Fund, according to materials from the pension fund’s Nov. 17 meeting. The value-add fund, managed by Lubert-Adler Real Estate Management, will invest in distressed properties affected by the...
BayWa r.e. acquires Beacon Solar

BayWa r.e. has acquired Beacon Solar, the solar distribution division of Beacon, the largest publicly traded roofing distributor in the United States. Beacon Solar will be fully integrated into BayWa r.e. Solar Systems, the U.S. solar distribution business. The addition of the Beacon Solar network will increase the number of BayWa r.e. warehouses from six to 16, reducing delivery times in many parts of the country including many key U.S. solar markets, and represents a platform for BayWa r.e.'s continued growth.
Mapletree U.S. Logistics Private Trust closes at $1.4b

Mapletree Investments has closed its third private fund this year, Mapletree U.S. Logistics Private Trust (MUSLOG). The fund raised $1.4 billion in total equity, and was fully invested at closing, with $3.3 billion in assets. MUSLOG was backed by a diversified group of new and repeat investors, including pension funds,...
World Economic Forum

4 experts on why sustainable mass timber is the green future of building

Cross-laminated timber is strong enough to compete with concrete and steel. Use of mass timber in construction is likely to take off at scale over the next decade. Increased use would help reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in the construction sector. The biggest new idea in sustainable building is also one of...
Capital Development Partners to develop 135 acres for $250m port logistics infrastructure

Capital Development Partners has acquired 135 acres adjacent to SC Ports' Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston, S.C., for the development of high-speed port logistics infrastructure to serve import and export customers. Massive demand for modern logistics facilities on the East Coast is fueled by the booming Southeast consumer base, emerging ecommerce economy and supply chain bottlenecks created by the pandemic.
The WeWork of co-warehousing is seeking to incubate small business entrepreneurs

Jon Zimmerman, founder and CEO of ReadySpaces, says the United States is in the middle of a Renaissance of small businesses, as record numbers of Americans have stopped looking for jobs to instead start their own companies. Zimmerman's company aims to partner with entrepreneurs and small business owners by providing the ideal space environments they need to see it through. (11/2021)
Climate smarts needed urgently

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part article. “The reality is that climate change is not a future threat; it’s here,” said Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary. Vilsack was moderating a panel discussion regarding climate-smart agriculture and forestry, held during the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Conference...
Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
Little: Introducing the new climate buzzword

“Regenerative” is the new “sustainable.” Or maybe it’s the new “renewable” — whatever. It’s the latest ubiquitous catchword in climate speak. Solar companies are now tagging their business as “regenerative energy.” The building industry is buzzing about “regenerative concrete.” Tourism offices are trumpeting “a more regenerative way of thinking.” Economists are calling for new metrics to track a wholesale transformation to a “regenerative economy.”
Einride's Long-Term Sustainability, Near-Term Solution Ideal for EQT Investment

On Nov. 3, Einride officially announced its entry into the U.S. market through a pilot program with GE Appliances in Kentucky. While the company's SAE Level 4 driverless Einride Pod has been running in Europe since 2019, the expansion into the U.S. is part of an aggressive push that company executives hope will transform freight movement on both sides of the Atlantic.
