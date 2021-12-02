Built environment in urgent need of regeneration

In this time of acute change in how people use property, some investment managers are viewing the real estate landscape less in terms of which sectors are performing well, and more in terms of property trends within subsectors and submarkets. This is the case for Amherst Capital Management in its current approach to lending, which relies on experience, data and technology to drill deeper to find opportunities in a variety of asset classes, without ruling out entire sectors. In an interview published in the December issue of Institutional Real Estate Americas titled, “Staying the course with an analytic approach, while finding opportunities in out-of-favor sectors,” David Schwarz, head of commercial real estate strategies, discusses this post-pandemic strategy. To access a pdf of the Sponsored Section, click here.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO