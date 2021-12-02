ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Students give vocal recital

By News Room
1025theriver.com
 3 days ago

Featuring the students of Lindsay Allen and Nick Albrecht, Cowley College hosted its fall vocal recital Tuesday in the Earle...

www.1025theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
cune.edu

Music students perform at Fall 2021 Honor Recital

Concordia music students selected for the Fall 2021 Honor Recital included, from left: Rebekah Eatherton, Nathan Pennington, Jacee Pfeifer, Renata Peperkorn, Kirsten Horne, Jenny Horne, Nathan Johnson, Calvin Rohde and Makenna Clovis. Concordia music students performed in the Fall Honor Recital on Nov. 14 at St. John Lutheran Church in...
SEWARD, NE
Ledger Independent

MCTC students get lesson in mechanics and giving

Maysville Community and Technical College students in Instructor Gordon “Gordy” Jones’s class are learning more than just the assignments listed in the class syllabus. They are also receiving a life lesson about giving back to their community. This fall Jones added a service project element using discarded bicycles to his...
MAYSVILLE, KY
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Pink Ladies Auxiliary Gives Scholarships to Nursing Students

June Wasserman, Scholarship Committee Chairwoman of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, presented Jan Hoagland Vocational Nursing Scholarships to Cerro Coso nursing students Jesseca Ledet, Lakana Panergo, Pink Ladies Scholarship Committee Chairwoman June Wasserman, Ladaija Baker, and Intissar Awad. These graduating Cerro Coso Community College vocational nursing students...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Allen
Person
Robert Brown
1025theriver.com

Students showcase portfolios

Cowley College’s Chili Sale and Art Showcase held Wednesday in the Earle N. Wright Community Room was a chance for the sophomore Art and Graphic Design students to showcase their student portfolios. The event raised over $320 to go towards future art-related field trips. The students have been hard at work curating and updating their pieces in the fall Design Portfolio class. For the reception, the students also sold homemade chili and holiday ornaments they designed in class. The ornaments were laser-cut by the college’s own Technical Director of Theatre, Jason Huffman.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
libertywingspan.com

Student council gives teachers a night out

The student council is hosting Teacher’s Night Out on campus after school from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and providing free babysitting, giving teachers several hours for themselves. “We do it every year around the holidays,” Student Council teacher Kandy Stevens said. “It’s a way for the student council to...
EDUCATION
Duncan Banner

RRTC gives high school students quality college prep experience

Red River Technology Center develops the minds of students throughout the week, preparing future leaders in the county. Misty Wade, a program director over the health careers and the academies — which include BioMed and pre-engineering and electronics — with RRTC recently spoke with the Duncan Noon Lions Club during one of their weekly meetings. Wade talked with club members about the variety of classes they have in their program.
DUNCAN, OK
ucumberlands.edu

Pats Give Day raises $130,701 to support student athletes

Alumni and friends of University of the Cumberlands came out swinging on Pats Give Day on November 16. With $60,000 as the original goal for the 24-hour online event, the school was blown away by the generosity of the Cumberlands family, who gave $130,701 – more than twice the goal amount.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recital#Jazz Band#Cowley College
myrgv.com

McAllen mariachi students heading to national vocals contest

Three McAllen ISD students have qualified to compete in the 27th annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza National Vocal Competition next week in San Antonio. Roxeth González, Dayanna Villanueva and Caridad Hernandez are among some 300 students who competed for the slots and just 23 students to make the finals, a release from the district said.
MCALLEN, TX
thelcn.com

Students in Nunda give back with Thanksgiving dinners

NUNDA – Behind their masks, students from the Keshequa Central School District were smiling with joy on Friday as they handed out free Thanksgiving dinners to people in need. “It makes me feel warm inside,” said Mason Cowdrick, a fifth-grade student. The event was sponsored by the Elementary and Intermediate...
NUNDA, NY
wkok.com

Bucknell Student Vocal Group Opens for ‘Rockettes’ Spectacular

LEWISBURG – One of the world’s most famous shows celebrating the holiday season had some local flavor to kick off one of it shows. Bucknell University announced its student a capella group, ‘Beyond Unison’ opened for The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The show was last Saturday.
LEWISBURG, PA
myeasternshoremd.com

New toy is admission to dance recital

WORTON — Jennifer’s School of Dance will hold its 20th annual benefit recital on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Kent County High School. The show, which lasts for about an hour, begins at 10 a.m. and will showcase dancers from age 3 through 18. Admission is a new unwrapped toy. All...
WORTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Houghton Lake Resorter

SUNDAY RECITAL

SUNDAY RECITAL Students of Mrs. Cindy Laur and Mrs. Anitra Mercer performed at a recital at Houghton Lake Wesleyan Church Nov. 14. Mrs. Laur’s five piano students each performed a selection, and some ...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Mining Journal

NMU seniors display artwork

MARQUETTE — The Northern Michigan University School of Art & Design will host an exhibition highlighting the work of seniors graduating in December. The show runs Nov. 29-Dec. 11. A closing reception and awards ceremony will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The exhibition features students concentrating in...
MARQUETTE, MI
thefeather.com

2021 Christmas Community Events

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Twinkling lights, holiday sales and Christmas music on repeat; the season offers a multitude of festivities that even a scrooge cannot ignore. Around town are concerts, plays and community events that offer plenty of holiday cheer. Including school performances, below is a highlighted list of events for you and your family.
Tifton Gazette

ABAC schedules commencement ceremonies

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is set to send off more than 200 students into their futures during two fall commencement ceremonies. Opened by ABAC President David Bridges, the two ceremonies will be held at the college in the ABAC Gressette Gymnasium at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 2, to accommodate the 222 students who will be graduating from multiple schools of the college, college officials said in a statement.
TIFTON, GA
bigrapidsnews.com

Advent recitals to be held at Memorial Presbyterian Church

Memorial Presbyterian Church will host two Advent recitals this season: Nov. 28 and Dec. 12. The first will be presented by Adrienne E. Wiley on piano and organ. The second will feature Collin and Erin Whitfield. Whitfield is choir director and organist at First Presbyterian Church in Saginaw. Whitfield, a...
SAGINAW, MI
doorcountydailynews.com

YMCA Dance sessions planning recital

A session of dance offered for children through the Door County YMCA since September will be offering a special recital for all the participants on December 15. The recital will be held at the Prince of Peace Church in Sturgeon Bay and include five and six-year-old ballet and tap performers. Traditional and hip-hop dancers of all levels will also perform. Door County YMCA dance instructor Amber Novotny says the performances will include costumes with some fun added in.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
mountainlake.org

Crane Candlelight Concert Returns

After the challenging past year, many holiday events and traditions are returning this holiday season. Student and faculty musicians from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will join together again this year to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Crane Candlelight Concert. The Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra will be presenting two performances in the Hosmer Concert Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus. The 2021 performances, also featuring the Crane Latin Ensemble, will be held this Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Once again, Mountain Lake PBS will be proud to share this year’s performance with PBS television stations across the nation. The 2021 Crane Candlelight Concert will be broadcast on Mountain Lake PBS on Monday, December 20th at 9 p.m. This year’s concert will be dedicated in memory of Dr. Lonel Woods, who was a music professor and, more recently, Interim Dean at Crane. Dr. Woods performed on Broadway, and with some of the most prestigious opera companies in America before coming to Crane. Sadly, Dr. Woods died this past spring, at the age of 52.
POTSDAM, NY
asbury.edu

McCants Wins Kentucky Vocal Competition

Asbury senior Olivia McCants won first place at the Kentucky Chapter NATS (National Association of Teachers Singing) Musical Theater competition, making this the third state award that she has won from NATS. This year, McCants received the highest ranking among dozens of participants from Kentucky colleges including University of Kentucky,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy