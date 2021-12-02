Students give vocal recital

After the challenging past year, many holiday events and traditions are returning this holiday season. Student and faculty musicians from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will join together again this year to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Crane Candlelight Concert. The Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra will be presenting two performances in the Hosmer Concert Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus. The 2021 performances, also featuring the Crane Latin Ensemble, will be held this Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Once again, Mountain Lake PBS will be proud to share this year’s performance with PBS television stations across the nation. The 2021 Crane Candlelight Concert will be broadcast on Mountain Lake PBS on Monday, December 20th at 9 p.m. This year’s concert will be dedicated in memory of Dr. Lonel Woods, who was a music professor and, more recently, Interim Dean at Crane. Dr. Woods performed on Broadway, and with some of the most prestigious opera companies in America before coming to Crane. Sadly, Dr. Woods died this past spring, at the age of 52.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO