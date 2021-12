Christopher Benavidez was born in Morenci on February 21, 1975, to Norma Buccellato and Samuel Benavidez. Chris was the oldest of his four siblings: Bryan, Adam, Anthony, and Zach. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; and his five children; Gabby, Joey, Isaiah, Matthew, and Isabella. Chris was the best...

MORENCI, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO