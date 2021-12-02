ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

My Third Best Snowy Owl Image From the Long Island Trip

birdsasart-blog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Thursday 2 December 2021. I am sitting at the gate for my flight from Islip to Orlando. Jim will be picking my up at MCO. All in all it was a great trip. I came for Snowy Owls and had many great chances. On Wednesday, in the field with...

www.birdsasart-blog.com

birdsasart-blog.com

Snowy Owl Miracle: Very Muddy and a Little Bloody

I headed back to Long Beach on Friday morning for seconds on the owl. It turned out to be a rather miraculous outing. See below for more on that. You can learn a valuable lesson by considering the High Level Perspective Question just below the I-phone image … Friday afternoon was a bust as it was cloudy way dark and the wind was howling from the west with gusts in excess of 35mph.
ANIMALS
birdsasart-blog.com

It Was That Kind of Morning; You Figure It Out ...

Today is Tuesday 30 November 2021. This blog post is a story in three pictures. All are invited to figure out what happened and to leave a comment. I am exploring eastern Long Island in search of Snowy Owls and more. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day. This blog post took less an hour to prepare and makes 22 consecutive days with a new one.
WALMART
birdsasart-blog.com

Variety is the Spice of Flight in San Diego!

After clicking on all three of today’s featured images to view the hi-res versions, you are invited to leave a comment letting us know which of the three is your favorite, and why you made your choice. What’s Up?. My flight to Orlando yesterday was blessedly uneventful. It got in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
birdsasart-blog.com

The Best Perspective & More. And Content-Aware Fill Magic

Check out the gallery here. Not much. Today is Sunday 5 December 2021 and it is another gorgeous morning here in Central Florida. I have not been down to the lake since I got back from Long Island. I hope to get my swim in before the NFL games start today. I am hoping to get to Stick Marsh tomorrow morning. I filed a complaint with the FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) on Saturday. I got a call that same day and was stunned when informed that the dike-re-construction project at Fellsmere Grade Recreation Area had been granted a permit by the US Fish & Wildlife Service. It would seem that the wading bird rookery at this site is in extreme jeopardy. I found this on the FWC site: The Roseate Spoonbill is protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act and as a State-designated Threatened species by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule. I guess it depends on what you mean by “protected.”
NFL
petapixel.com

Wildlife Photographer Takes Incredible Photos on His Lunch Breaks

Office worker by day but a passionate wildlife photographer in his spare time, Dave Newman has found himself surrounded by fans and media attention after sharing his shots of local wildlife, many of which were captured during his lunch breaks. Based in Sleaford, a small market town in Lincolnshire, United...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Ames Adventure

Shop Small Long Island

Long Island community support is the best way to spread holiday cheer this year! Let's support our local businesses and shop small. Not sure where to go? I've got you covered!. Check out these 20 LOCAL Instagram pages to start your holiday shopping! What better place to get the inside scoop on the best gifts than social media!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gon.com

Timberdoodle Quest – Georgia Woodcock Hunting

In the Southeast, when a person mentions upland hunting, the bobwhite quail is usually the first, and sometimes... This page is only available to paid subscribers of GON magazine. Subscribe to GON for as little as $1.59/month! View subscription offers.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Woman Tries To Feed Duck Decoys in Front of Hunters in a Blind: VIDEO

The world is full of well-intentioned individuals who like to feed the local wildlife. However, it appears on occasion, those intentions interfere with the habits of hunters. In one recent case, those intentions may appear as baiting ducks. Check out the clip and you’ll understand. Essentially, we see a woman...
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

How to find the perfect binoculars for bird watching

Don’t give binoculars as a holiday present to anyone but yourself. The chances of selecting just the right pair for someone else are close to nil. I am frequently asked for a recommendation on the best optics to buy. I can’t answer that question, and neither can you, until you first answer these questions.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

See the Incredible Images in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest – And Vote on the Peoples Choice Award

The 58th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is underway with sumptuous entries from photographers of all ages, nationalities, and experience levels. This year’s 25 unforgettable scenes include a pair of golden pheasants (above), a breathtaking school of barracudas, and a kangaroo with her baby joey framed by a fire’s destruction.
PHOTOGRAPHY
