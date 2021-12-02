My Third Best Snowy Owl Image From the Long Island Trip

Check out the gallery here. Not much. Today is Sunday 5 December 2021 and it is another gorgeous morning here in Central Florida. I have not been down to the lake since I got back from Long Island. I hope to get my swim in before the NFL games start today. I am hoping to get to Stick Marsh tomorrow morning. I filed a complaint with the FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) on Saturday. I got a call that same day and was stunned when informed that the dike-re-construction project at Fellsmere Grade Recreation Area had been granted a permit by the US Fish & Wildlife Service. It would seem that the wading bird rookery at this site is in extreme jeopardy. I found this on the FWC site: The Roseate Spoonbill is protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act and as a State-designated Threatened species by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule. I guess it depends on what you mean by “protected.”

