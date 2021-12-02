ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Best Dance 12”s on Bandcamp: October/November 2021

Amadhia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we reach the end of 2021, the amount of crucial dance music being released on the genre’s favorite format is as high as ever. Despite being a challenging year for almost everyone operating in independent dance music, the community’s output is as excellent, varied, and exciting as ever. From the...

daily.bandcamp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Amadhia

The Tape Label Report: November 2021

Welcome to The Tape Label Report, where we introduce you to five cassette-focused labels you should know about and highlight key releases from each. Formed in 2017, Ciudad Juárez-based label Amigos Records made a splash with a string of releases capturing the freshest shoegaze and dreampop bubbling up from the Mexican underground. “[The label] was born as a project by artist friends from different bands who wanted to support each other, have fun and showcase a different side of the national indie circuit,” says co-founder Alejandro Nava, who runs the imprint with press manager Luiz Lozano and coordinator Arturo Valles.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Acid Test: November 2021

Bandcamp’s outer limits continue to be a rewarding place for psychedelia, experimental club, noise, vaporwave, and the wholly uncategorizable. In each volume of Acid Test, Miles Bowe explores its far reaches to dig up hidden gems and obscure oddities. This November, we explore some brilliantly dynamic duos, a candid collection of lullabies by an expectant couple and one of the most confidently off-kilter club albums of the year.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Parris Comes Into His Own on “Soaked in Indigo Moonlight”

Around 2018, Dwayne Parris-Robinson was experiencing a serious bout of writer’s block. At the time, the London-born producer (known simply as Parris) was still working mostly underground, having released a string of EPs since 2014 on UK dubstep-to-bass-focused labels like Tempa, Idle Hands, and Hemlock. He was also striking up relationships with other artists while promoting releases on his own label, Soundman Chronicles. His tracks maintained mid ’00s dubstep’s commitment to thick bass, while also reaching for more delicate melodies; they were club-influenced, but not club-exclusive. His 2017 EP, Your Kiss is Sour, demotes percussion in favor of oddball sound design and audio droplets from videogames; the title track, structured around a trembling two-toned chord sequence, is more cinema than club.
MUSIC
sidestagemagazine.com

VOLBEAT’S EIGHTH STUDIO ALBUM, SERVANT OF THE MINDOUT TODAY VIA REPUBLIC RECORDS

Today, multi-platinum Danish band Volbeat release their eighth studio album, Servant Of The Mind, which Revolver calls “excellent… the darkest and heaviest Volbeat offering yet,” via Republic Records. For Servant of the Mind, the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Jon Larsen (drums), Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) took their signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk ‘n’ roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen’s keen ability for songwriting and storytelling. “Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous,” says Kerrang! Magazine of the album. The new album is now available in standard CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (in various limited-edition variants, full info below) and a deluxe digital edition here.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Time Out Global

The best concerts in L.A. this November

With the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Sir Elton is saying a final goodbye to the touring life. That’s right—barring a change of heart, this is probably your final chance to catch the rollicking songman live, as he takes the audience on a massive visual journey spanning his entire 50-year career. Swoon along to “Tiny Dancer,” make juvenile hand gestures to “Crocodile Rock” and smile meaningfully at your folks during “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” one last time as the Rocketman takes off for retirement among the stars.
MUSIC
knpr

The 50 Best Albums of 2021

If the year presently coming to a close was a dance, it'd be a hesitant shuffle, tentative steps toward — or heyyyy, maybe away from? — an uncertain future. So maybe that's why, when we sat down together to discuss which albums we loved the most over the course of 2021, NPR Music's staff and contributors found ourselves drawn to albums by artists making breakthroughs, moving forward with clarity, without balking at the obstacles falling in their way. Our list of the year's 50 best is topped by an album that was unmatched in concept, songwriting or performance, but it had so much good company. Everywhere on this list you'll find the thrill of artistic revelation, musicians finding themselves, willing something new into reality. There's plenty of fun, but little escapism. Many of these albums are stacked with great songs, but these aren't snacks. Even when slight they are composed, with a sense of purpose. This is nourishment. Look around. You'll find something fortifying to build you up for the road ahead.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

6 great Australian albums to get this Bandcamp Friday

It’s time for another Bandcamp Friday, the excellent scheme started at the onset of COVID-19 as a way to support musicians who saw their lives severely disrupted by the pandemic. It’s the monthly day when Bandcamp waives their revenue share, with all sale proceeds going to the artists in a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dance
Pitchfork

PJ Harvey Announces Let England Shake Vinyl Reissue, Shares Demo: Listen

PJ Harvey is reissuing her landmark 2011 Let England Shake on vinyl. The reissue and Let England Shake - Demos are out January 28 (via UMC/Island). Harvey has also shared her “Let England Shake (Demo).” The demo features a more direct sample of the Four Lads’ “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” than the studio version. Listen below.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Alison Wonderland, Lane 8, Illenium & More

This week in dance music: we dove deep on the new genre of electronic music forming as part of the psychedelic renaissance, got the rundown of the live return of IMS Ibiza this April, saw Ducky ducking out of the music industry, got a new single from deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man that’s only available as an NFT and saw Lady Gaga’s Dawn Of Chromatica rise back to the top of Dance/Electronic albums.
THEATER & DANCE
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandcamp#Dance Music#Nightclub#Dj#00 10 00 58
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Germany
bestclassicbands.com

Eagles Announce 2022 U.S. Concerts

Eagles have announced U.S. dates of their “Hotel California” 2022 tour, with a series of shows in February and March. The Nov. 24 announcement follows the Oct. 29 news of their outdoor concert at London’s Hyde Park later in the year. Since 2017, the band has been performing with a revised lineup on stage with Glenn Frey’s son, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill, joining Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.
MUSIC
Mercury News

This could be the greatest classic rock package tour of 2022

Styx and REO Speedwagon are joining forces for another tour. And they’re bringing Loverboy with them. The three acts have announced dates for their Live and Unzoomed tour, which kicks off in May — and could turn out to be the best classic rock package tour of 2022. Thankfully, the...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
houstonianonline.com

50 Cent apologizes to Madonna for ridiculing her photos | stars

The feud began when the 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, snapped earlier this week in a series of photos that Madonna posted on Instagram. On it is the former queen of pop She can be seen in underwear, among other things. Then compare 50 Cent the singer...
CELEBRITIES
magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy