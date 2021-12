(KNSI) — Tax collections once again surpassed expectations, so an updated forecast on the state’s economy is due out early next month. The State of Minnesota has collected $744 million more in sales and corporate franchise taxes than predicted since July 1st. That’s more than 10% over what was forecast in February, and Minnesota could start 2022 with a significant surplus. The state has also gotten billions from the federal government in COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars.

