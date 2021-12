SINGAPORE – Mapletree Investments (“Mapletree” or “the Group”) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its third private fund in 2021, Mapletree US Logistics Private Trust (“MUSLOG” or “the Trust”), at US$1.4 billion (~S$1.9 billion) in total fund equity. Following the successful syndication of Mapletree US & EU Logistics Private Trust (MUSEL) in 2019, Mapletree has continued to scale up its presence in the US logistics market. The Group now manages 355 logistics assets with an AUM of US$6.9 billion (~S$9.2 billion), totaling 6.5 million sqm (~70 million sq ft) of NLA, placing us among the top 10 managers of logistics real estate in the US3.

