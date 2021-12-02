Martinez transfer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa because of a shoulder injury, according to Huskers head coach Scott Frost. The injury happened in the first half of last Saturday's game against Wisconsin. "Adrian won't be available," Frost said on Monday. "He has a shoulder...
Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools. This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of...
Nebraska will go into its final game of the regular season with a new starting quarterback. Husker head coach Scott Frost said Monday that he doesn’t expect quarterback Adrian Martinez to play in the finale Friday against Iowa because of a shoulder injury. Backup quarterback Logan Smothers, who appeared briefly in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin and has played in five games this season, will likely be the starter for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had surgery Wednesday on his injured shoulder, according to head coach Scott Frost. Frost said a decision on Martinez’s future with the Huskers could come soon. ”I want what’s best for the program,” Frost said. “Definitely want what’s best for Adrian, too.”
