Martinez transfer

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 4 days ago

Adrian Martinez, the Huskers' four-year starting QB, will enter the transfer...

3 News Now

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa because of a shoulder injury, according to Huskers head coach Scott Frost. The injury happened in the first half of last Saturday's game against Wisconsin. "Adrian won't be available," Frost said on Monday. "He has a shoulder...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reportedly Visiting Notable Program On Tuesday

Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools. This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YourCentralValley.com

Haener says goodbye to Fresno State; Jimenez-Sandoval updates coaching search; Clovis West alum Martinez enters transfer portal

FRESNO, Calif. – Jake Haener made the decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this week, with people speculating that he will end up following Kalen DeBoer to the University of Washington, but on Thursday, Haener wanted people to know how much his time in Fresno meant to him. In a post on his instagram […]
FRESNO, CA
kfornow.com

Martinez Will Not Play In Huskers Game VS Iowa

Coach Scott Frost. Courtesy of 10-11 News. Lincoln, NE (November 22, 2021) Adrian Martinez will not play in the Huskers Football game against Iowa this coming Friday. Coach Scott Frost made the announcement in his weekly press briefing today, saying Martinez suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Martinez's will not play against Iowa, done for season

LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker fans will see a different quarterback take the field Friday for Nebraska's season finale against Iowa, as Adrian Martinez is out for the game with a shoulder injury. "[Adrian] is going to have to get addressed after the season. It happened in the first half Saturday...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Adrian Martinez will miss Iowa game with shoulder injury

Nebraska will go into its final game of the regular season with a new starting quarterback. Husker head coach Scott Frost said Monday that he doesn’t expect quarterback Adrian Martinez to play in the finale Friday against Iowa because of a shoulder injury. Backup quarterback Logan Smothers, who appeared briefly in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin and has played in five games this season, will likely be the starter for the Huskers.
IOWA STATE
KSNB Local4

Martinez has surgery on injured shoulder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had surgery Wednesday on his injured shoulder, according to head coach Scott Frost. Frost said a decision on Martinez’s future with the Huskers could come soon. ”I want what’s best for the program,” Frost said. “Definitely want what’s best for Adrian, too.”
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Adrian Martinez News

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for this weekend’s season finale against Iowa. Martinez played through a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to go against the Hawkeyes. As a result, his season is over. There’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kscj.com

QB MARTINEZ TO LEAVE NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez is transferring schools, entering the transfer portal. Martinez announced his decision on social media today, saying he’ll always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart. Martinez spent four years as the starting quarterback for the Huskers and holds over a dozen school records.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

BREAKING: Husker Quarterback Adrian Martinez To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–Nebraska football will have a new starting quarterback next fall, after four-year starter Adrian Martinez announced Thursday on Twitter that he’s leaving the program and will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Martinez has several records at Nebraska, including 10, 792 yards of total offense, but in four seasons...
LINCOLN, NE
