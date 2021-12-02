Martinez transfer

Nebraska will go into its final game of the regular season with a new starting quarterback. Husker head coach Scott Frost said Monday that he doesn’t expect quarterback Adrian Martinez to play in the finale Friday against Iowa because of a shoulder injury. Backup quarterback Logan Smothers, who appeared briefly in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin and has played in five games this season, will likely be the starter for the Huskers.

