Film Director Eddie Huang and His Father Dig Deep Into Their Family Journey

Paolo Sorrentino said the experience of turning 50 two years ago helped encourage him to depict the experiences of his youth onscreen. That led to the Netflix film The Hand of God. The Oscar-winning director of The Great Beauty reflected on the decision to look inward during a panel session at Deadline Contenders New York on Saturday. “The time was right,” he recalled feeling, because 50 is “an important moment in life in order to look back and not to look at the future. But at the same time, this movie is giving me a future.” Returning to his hometown of Naples,...

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO