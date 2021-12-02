ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Film Director Eddie Huang and His Father Dig Deep Into Their Family Journey

By Amber McKynzie
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Hennessy X.O. continues its Original Odyssey series, viewers will see film director and chef Eddie Huang sit down and have an intimate conversation with his father, Louis Huang, over a traditional...

www.complex.com

Related
ETOnline.com

'The Family Chantel': Pedro Confronts His Mom About Having Kids With a Married Man, His Father (Exclusive)

Pedro is talking about a painful part of his family history in this exclusive clip from The Family Chantel. In this clip from Monday's brand new episode, Pedro talks to his grandmother and his mother in the Dominican Republic about how his mother, Lidia, ended up getting involved with his absent father, who was already married at the time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
defpen

Morning Mile: Digging Deep Into The World Of Film With Director Kristian Mercado

It’s the fourth quarter and Def Pen is finishing the year strong. Each morning at 10 a.m. CT, you can expect a piece of original content. Mondays are for the “Morning Mile,” Tuesdays are for “First To The Aux” features, Wednesdays are for “Album Exit Surveys,” Thursdays are for “Elevator Interviews” and Fridays are for “Overreaction Fridays.” What can you expect from “Album Exit Survey” pieces? It’s an informal variation of the traditional album review. Instead of paragraphs describing the album’s sound, we run down our initial thoughts, listening experiences, hopes, etc. in a few short questions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

‘Torn’ Film Review: Filmmaker Explores His Mountain-Climbing Father, Who Preferred Adventure to Family Life

Max Lowe’s documentary “Torn” tells a story that has all the ingredients of epic literature: Fallen icons. Damaged families. Love. Obsession. Suspicion. Acceptance. If it were a narrative feature, it would probably be a harrowing drama about the death of a patriarch, the rejection of a new father figure, and a climactic search for a corpse, painted against a backdrop of frozen peaks and empty homesteads.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Hand Of God’ Director Paolo Sorrentino On Why “Time Was Right” To Film His Life Story – Contenders New York

Paolo Sorrentino said the experience of turning 50 two years ago helped encourage him to depict the experiences of his youth onscreen. That led to the Netflix film The Hand of God. The Oscar-winning director of The Great Beauty reflected on the decision to look inward during a panel session at Deadline Contenders New York on Saturday. “The time was right,” he recalled feeling, because 50 is “an important moment in life in order to look back and not to look at the future. But at the same time, this movie is giving me a future.” Returning to his hometown of Naples,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Respect’ Director Liesl Tommy And Crew Discuss Making A Film “About Beauty And Really Showing Black Families” – Contenders New York

Respect director Liesl Tommy was joined by writer Tracey Scott Wilson, cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau and production designer Ina Mayhew at Deadline’s Contenders: New York award-season event Saturday to discuss their movie about legendary singer Aretha Franklin. From a screenplay by Wilson (The Americans, Fosse/Verdon), Tommy’s feature directorial debut stars Jennifer Hudson as  Franklin and focuses on first two decades of Franklin’s life — from her upbringing as a musical prodigy through the loss of her mother to a rise to stardom that defied the constraints of an abusive marriage and a patriarchal system. Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss...
MOVIES
The Independent

George Clooney faces criticism over comments about raising children without help ‘for full year’: ‘Very brave’

George Clooney is facing criticism over comments he made about parenting his and wife Amal Clooney’s children without help during lockdown, and why the couple only employs a part-time nanny.The Midnight Sky star, 60, who shares four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with the human rights lawyer, discussed their parenting preferences during an interview with The Guardian, where Clooney revealed that they prefer to only employ a part-time nanny because Amal likes to be involved.In response to a question regarding whether the celebrity couple employ multiple nannies, Clooney said: “We don’t, because it’s so important to Amal [to be involved]. We...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper Shines in Guillermo del Toro’s Glossy Carnival of Souls

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them. “The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
MOVIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church Starring in ‘The Estate,’ Farce About Inheritance Fight

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church will star in “The Estate,” the story of two sisters who try to re-ingratiate themselves with their wealthy, estranged aunt when they discover she is ill. The film is from writer and director Dean Craig, who mined family dysfunction in the script for “Death at a Funeral.” Craig recently made his feature directorial debut with “Love Wedding Repeat,” a romantic comedy with Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn that debuted in 2020 on Netflix. Collette was nominated for an Oscar for “The Sixth Sense” and earned raves for her work in “Hereditary” and...
MOVIES
Fremont Tribune

Director To Instruct Youth Film Camp

An established film director, entertainer, writer and public speaker will be instructor of this year’s Film It Camp in Fremont and Lincoln. The Digg Site Productions welcomes Ishma Valenti for its Film It Camp which will take place next Saturday. The camp seeks to educate and expose young filmmakers to...
FREMONT, NE
Deadline

‘À La Carte’: Daniel Augustin, Nazanin Mandi, Mike Merrill & More Join Cast Of AllBlk Dating Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man), Nazanin Mandi (Twenties) and Mike Merrill (All American) have joined the cast of AllBlk’s upcoming dating dramedy À La Carte. The series, which hails from Breanna Hogan and executive producers Dijon Talton and Meagan Good, has also added Juan Gil (A Second Thought) and Xavier Avila (Pretty Dudes). The newly-added cast members join stars Pauline Dyer, Jessie Woo, Kendall Kyndall, Jenna Nolen and Courtney Burrell. Created by Hogan, the series follows Mahogany Rose (Dyer), an overachiever in her 20’s who’s had high moral standards her entire life…until now. After adopting a more “liberal” approach to...
TV SERIES

