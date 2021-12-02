Driver charged with negligent homicide in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, N.H. (AP) — A pickup truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with a fatal crash in Greenville, New Hampshire State Police said.

Travis Worth, 37, of New Ipswich, New Hampshire, also has been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated in the Wednesday night crash on Route 31. He was jailed and awaited a court appearance on Thursday. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number could not be found for him.

Police said the truck crossed the center line and collided with a car. The driver, Kyle Tetreault, 35, of Wilton, died of his injuries in the crash. A passenger with serious injuries was taken to a Massachusetts hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash.