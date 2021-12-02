ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NH

Driver charged with negligent homicide in Greenville crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.H. (AP) — A pickup truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with a fatal crash in Greenville, New Hampshire State Police said.

Travis Worth, 37, of New Ipswich, New Hampshire, also has been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated in the Wednesday night crash on Route 31. He was jailed and awaited a court appearance on Thursday. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number could not be found for him.

Police said the truck crossed the center line and collided with a car. The driver, Kyle Tetreault, 35, of Wilton, died of his injuries in the crash. A passenger with serious injuries was taken to a Massachusetts hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

1 dead after a shed collapsed in Goldsboro, N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A person has died after a shed he was moving fell on top of the individual east of Goldsboro, North Carolina. WNCN reports that Wayne County officials said the incident was reported in a neighborhood near Elroy township at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said that...
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

Passenger jumps out of plane taxiing at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX (AP) — A passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix’s main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself, authorities said Saturday. The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released, and it wasn’t immediately clear why he jumped...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ipswich, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Greenville, NH
State
Massachusetts State
New Ipswich, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, NH
Greenville, NH
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

672K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy