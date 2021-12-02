Hotel Belmont Vancouver Joins the MGallery Hotel Collection

IN WHAT WAS once known as Sydney’s Little Hollywood, Paramount House Hotel joins a buzzy cultural hub occupying the former headquarters of Paramount Pictures Australia. The hospitality-centric boutique accommodation shares the heritage-listed block with Golden Age, a cinema and bar in the former studio’s screening room; the revered Paramount Coffee Project; the rooftop Paramount Recreation Club; and the diminutive wine bar and eatery, Poly. The chummy relationship between these separate venues encourages hotel guests to catch an arthouse film, order room service from the cafe, attend an open-air fitness class, or claim one of the hotel’s standing reservations at Poly — all without leaving the building. According to the hotel’s marketing and communications manager, Aimee Bayliss, “Each business has its own following, its own operational direction, its own programming, and menus, and team behind it. It’s really lovely for guests to be able to use those different spaces as if they are part of the hotel.”

