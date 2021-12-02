ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hotel Belmont Vancouver Joins the MGallery Hotel Collection

hotelnewsresource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccor announced that Hotel Belmont Vancouver will join the Group’s global portfolio of hotels and resorts as the first Canadian property in the MGallery Hotel Collection. Located at the epicenter of Vancouver’s entertainment district, the heritage property is a cultural and artistic nexus for locals and visitors alike. Hotel...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
departures.com

Paramount House Hotel

IN WHAT WAS once known as Sydney’s Little Hollywood, Paramount House Hotel joins a buzzy cultural hub occupying the former headquarters of Paramount Pictures Australia. The hospitality-centric boutique accommodation shares the heritage-listed block with Golden Age, a cinema and bar in the former studio’s screening room; the revered Paramount Coffee Project; the rooftop Paramount Recreation Club; and the diminutive wine bar and eatery, Poly. The chummy relationship between these separate venues encourages hotel guests to catch an arthouse film, order room service from the cafe, attend an open-air fitness class, or claim one of the hotel’s standing reservations at Poly — all without leaving the building. According to the hotel’s marketing and communications manager, Aimee Bayliss, “Each business has its own following, its own operational direction, its own programming, and menus, and team behind it. It’s really lovely for guests to be able to use those different spaces as if they are part of the hotel.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
ArchDaily

Tapetfabriken Hotel / White Arkitekter

Structure Engineers: Sören Lundgren Byggkonsult AB. Text description provided by the architects. The Clarion Collection Tapetfabriken, in the Sickla district of Nacka, southeastern Stockholm, is a hotel named after the Swedish wallpaper manufacturer Kåbergs, active in the old factory building already in 1906. A century later, after having functioned several years as a service building for Swedish industrial company Atlas Copco and as an office, developer Atrium Ljungberg proposed a repurposing of the building to add another urban layer to the old industrial area. The idea was to build off of the local industrial history by keeping the existing brick façade and then create a new interior and a modern extension on top. In 2021, the Tapetfabriken hotel opened its doors and began a new vibrant chapter in the life of this historical building.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes Eight New Hotels From Davidson Hospitality Group

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021-- Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) announced the addition of eight lifestyle hotels and resorts from Davidson Hospitality Group (“Davidson”) to its rapidly growing portfolio. These hotels will access Curator’s best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology to improve operating performance while benefiting from the enhanced relationships with other Curator member hotels and resorts.
RETAIL
Hotel Online

Accor Introduces Emblems Collection – a Captivating Portfolio of Unique Luxury Hotels

PARIS – November 23, 2021 – Accor, a world leading hospitality group featuring one of the industry’s most diverse and fully integrated hospitality ecosystems, is delighted to introduce Emblems Collection, a unique global portfolio of boutique hotels and luxurious resorts. Emblems Collection is launching with a magnificent flagship hotel – Guiyang Art Centre Hotel, Emblems Collection in China’s Guizhou province, slated to open in December 2022. The luxury brand is expected to grow to 60 properties around the world by 2030.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bubl
TravelDailyNews.com

Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel joins Anantara brand portfolio in Europe

BANGKOK - Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announces the addition of Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel to its portfolio, a debut in Hungary and a continuation of the brand’s European expansion. Situated in the heart of Budapest, one of the most unique and fascinating capital cities of Europe, the opulent property is an architectural ode to the Belle Époque era, exuding old-world glamour blended with contemporary luxury.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice Opens

Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice is situated close to the Venetian Ghetto in the northern part of the city. The hotel's 52 beautifully designed rooms, offering views of the Cannaregio Canal, city streets or the quiet courtyard, create a sense of serenity through a refined color palette and soft fabrics. The interior decoration preserves the stuccos and frescoes attributed to the Italian sculptor Alessandro Vittoria, who also remodeled the palazzo in the 1680s.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL - Why Hotels Are Focused on All-inclusive Resorts

Tourists want to stay in one place to avoid the spread of COVID-19 As the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread, many people are still wary of travel. But their comfort levels appear to increase when they choose to stay in one location they don’t need to leave — because it has everything they could dream of.
PUBLIC HEALTH
breakingtravelnews.com

Hotel Costanero Montevideo MGallery takes brand into Uruguay

MGallery has opened its first property in Uruguay, Hotel Costanero Montevideo MGallery. The hotel offers guests a uniquely curated experience and modern design that appeals to those who love travel, both for pleasure or business. Hotel Costanero MGallery is located within an exclusive part of Montevideo. It is an area...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Vancouver#Hotels#Boutique Hotel#Paris#Group#Canadian#Mgallery#Ink Amsterdam#Dutch#The Kyoto Yura Hotel#Japanese#Accor Nort
hotelnewsresource.com

308 Room Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay Resort Opens on Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam

IHG Hotels & Resorts and MIK GROUP have officially opened the new-built 308-room Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay resort on Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. Situated along the unspoilt Bai Dai beach, just north-west of the island recognized as UNESCO’s World Biosphere Reserve in 2006, the resort is a 40-minute drive from the Phu Quoc International Airport, and 30 minutes from downtown.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Operators Evolve Process of Adapting to Guests' Needs - CoStar

As the global hotel industry continues on a path of recovery, hoteliers are adapting each day to streamline operations while maintaining an adequate level of service and attracting and retaining the talent to deliver that guest satisfaction. Here are some of the highlights from Hotel News Now coverage over the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Best family-friendly hotels in London

There is a whole raft of things to consider when travelling with children, from dining options to proximity to family attractions to noise levels. Here are the best family-friendly places to stay in London – from Victoria to Clerkenwell – with spacious or interconnecting rooms, free meals for children, complimentary activities, swimming pools, kitchenettes and added extras such as toys, games and treats. As well as five-star luxury, London also has budget options.The best hotels in London are:Best for five-star bargain hunters: The Goring, Booking.comBest for park visits: Royal Garden Hotel, Booking.comBest for junior culture vultures: Haymarket Hotel, Booking.comBest for...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Place
Vancouver, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel Set to Debut Early 2022 in Denver

Hotel Clio, a new luxury hotel concept nestled in the heart of Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood, is set to debut early 2022. Backdropped by the picturesque Rocky Mountains, Hotel Clio is poised to bring a sense of refreshed sophistication and evolved luxury to the destination, inspiring guests with unmatched experiences and upscale excitement year-round. Currently in the final phase of a multi-million-dollar renovation, guests of Hotel Clio will enjoy a fully transformed lobby experience along with reimagined interiors which include 193 spacious guest rooms, six suites, and more than 10,000 square feet of refined meeting and event spaces. The hotel also features the celebrated Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge by Chef Richard Sandoval, offering unforgettable culinary concepts and inventive libations for guests and locals alike.
DENVER, CO
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Reunited Canadian Hotel Packages

Welcome back, Canada! We’ve finally been reunited and it feels so good. It’s been month after month of the same sameness – the same TV, the same bed, the same backyard. It’s time to get away!. So, pack your bags and head in Buffalo’s direction. From discounted rates, special shopping...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Marcel in New Haven, CT To Debut As Nation's First Net-Zero and Passive House Certified Hotel

Hotel Marcel, A Tapestry Hotel by Hilton, will be opening its doors in April 2022. An icon of Brutalist architecture in New Haven, Connecticut, the building has a storied past: Completed in 1970 by Bauhaus designer and architect Marcel Breuer to house the headquarters of the Armstrong Rubber Company, it sat empty for decades, with a large portion of the structure demolished at one point to make way for a parking lot. Drivers along Interstate 95 can catch glimpses of the concrete behemoth floating -- the building serving as an on-point demonstration of Breuer's approach to separation of function: a two-story void separating the base of the building from the office block above.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Independent

10 of the best hotels in Ibiza

Given Ibiza’s reputation as the party capital of the world, the idea of sleeping here might seem ludicrous, but trust us – even those with the stamina of a sub-Saharan elephant flag without resting their weary heads. Fortunately, the island has a bountiful supply of fabulous hotels – some designed to facilitate the need for disco naps, but the majority, to lure you away from the dance floor altogether.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

The Legendary Bitter End Resort Will Reopen With the First Overwater Suites in the British Virgin Islands

Bitter End Yacht Club is ready for a sweet new beginning. After being completely obliterated by Hurricane Irma back in 2017, the waterfront resort in the British Virgin Islands is set to reopen this winter with a very exciting new feature: the first and only overwater bungalows in the territory. Located on Virgin Gorda, Bitter End is the final island outpost before the Caribbean Sea meets the open Atlantic Ocean. This secluded spot is known as the “end of the line”, hence the moniker. Set across 64 acres, the privately-owned retreat was opened by the Hokin family in 1973 and quickly became...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

Raffles London at The OWO Hotel to Open Late 2022 in Churchill's Old War Office

Raffles Hotels & Resorts and Hinduja Group announced the opening of Raffles London at The OWO from late 2022, a new hotel in the landmark Grade II listed former Old War Office on Whitehall. The building will open to the public for the first time, having undergone a transformation to create 120 rooms and suites, 85 unique branded residences and 11 destination restaurants and bars. Tthe UK's first Raffles hotel will have an extensive wellness space featuring world leading spa and fitness partners and will be home to a rooftop restaurant and bar with panoramic views across Whitehall, The Mall and on to Buckingham Palace.
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Nobu to open hotel in Rome

Nobu Hospitality has announced plans to open its first hotel in Italy, with a property set to open in summer 2022 in Rome. The city’s Grand Hotel Via Veneto will transform into the new Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Roma thanks to a collaboration between Nobu Hospitality – the luxurious brand founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro and director Meir Teper – and Carlo Acampora, chairman and CEO of the Gran Hotel Via Veneto.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Prepare Your Hotel for Budget Season and Beyond

Gazing into a crystal ball to come up with next year’s budget is always daunting. It’s a mix of professional instinct, historical data, and future predictions that’s never perfect. It’s especially challenging this year when one of those three ingredients is missing: historical data. With the pandemic upending historical patterns,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy