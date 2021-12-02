ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electrical vault blast damages Los Angeles apartments

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An explosion in a subterranean electrical vault damaged a Los Angeles apartment building early Thursday but there was no fire and there were no reports of injuries, authorities said.

The 7:45 a.m. blast in North Hollywood broke multiple apartment windows and damaged the eaves of the three-story, 37-unit building, said Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

The vault is located in a garden space between the street and the building, which has two floors of apartments over a parking area.

The city Department of Water and power was summoned and the Department of Building and Safety will perform a detailed inspection to determine if the building is safe for occupancy, Humphrey said.

