Passenger planes with electric powertrains may still be only a speck on the horizon, but the use of emissions-lowering biofuel just took a giant step towards viability. United Airlines made history on Wednesday when it operated the first passenger flight using 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The flight was the airline’s attempt to prove that there is no operational difference between SAF and the conventional fuel currently used by commercial planes. The plane used for Wednesday’s flight was one of United’s new Boeing 737 Max 8s. More than 100 passengers, including the company’s CEO Scott Kirby, were on board the demonstration...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO