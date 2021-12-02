ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden outlines updated US plan to combat COVID-19 pandemic

By CNN
 2 days ago
President Biden detailed his administration’s nine-pronged plan aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in remarks at the National Institutes of Health on Thursday.

“While this new variant is a cause for concern, it is not a cause for panic,” a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday ahead of the President’s remarks. “We have the tools we need to confront this variant, to keep making progress in our fight against the virus, and we are using these tools to keep people safe, keep our schools open and protect our economy.”

Biden’s approach puts a heavy emphasis on expanding vaccinations to the remaining Americans who have resisted getting shots, and to provide boosters to the now-eligible population of all adults. He’s also changing rules on international travel to require tests closer to arrival in the United States, and requiring insurance companies to pay for at-home tests.

But he is stopping short of imposing shutdowns on schools or businesses, ruling them out for now as he works to maintain the country’s economic recovery.

“It doesn’t involve shutdowns or lockdowns, but widespread vaccinations, and boosters, and testing and a lot more,” Biden said, hoping to put forward a show of resolve as the pandemic continues to dampen his political standing.

Guidance for international and domestic travel

The president will be building on new travel restrictions from regions affected by the Omicron variant. He announced new steps tightening pre-departure COVID-testing protocols for all inbound international travelers, requiring a negative test within one day of departure for the US, reported CNN.

The administration also announced its plan to extend a mask requirement for domestic travel. Click here for more information on the extension.

Increasing vaccine and booster outreach for seniors & children

The Biden administration will be working to ensure an estimated 100 million Americans eligible for their COVID-19 boosters get shots as soon as possible.

This effort will include the launch of a nationwide public education campaign, town halls and offers of rides to vaccine and booster appointments for the nation’s “hardest-hit and highest risk older Americans.”

The administration unveiled steps aimed at increasing vaccination rates among children in an effort to keep schools open and protect children ages 5 and up from contracting COVID-19, reported CNN.

“To date, we have already vaccinated over 4 million 5- to 11-year-olds and 15 million adolescents. Vaccinating our kids protects them, keeps schools open, and protects everyone around them,” the White House detailed in a fact sheet shared with reporters Wednesday.

“Family vaccination clinics” will be launched aimed at offering vaccines and boosters for entire families at once. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be offering mobile vaccination clinics in hard-to-reach communities.

A “Safe School Checklist” will also be issued by the administration so schools can safely encourage vaccination and booster efforts.

Biden also announced further actions to export vaccines, including 200 million more doses in the next 100 days, accelerating delivery to high-risk countries, while ramping up vaccine manufacturing to increase global production capacity.

Expanding testing and outbreak response efforts

Biden’s announcement gave details on new steps to increase COVID testing, including the news that private insurers will be required to reimburse the costs of at-home tests for more than 150 million Americans covered by private insurance.

Community sites like health centers and rural clinics will offer free at-home tests for those not covered by private insurance, doubling a September pledge to offer 25 million free tests to community sites to 50 million tests.

The president announced more than 60 winter COVID emergency response team deployments available to states to combat outbreaks and rising COVID-19 cases nationally, expanding a program from the summer and fall, reported CNN.

“Response teams have helped 27 states and two territories respond to the Delta surge by addressing critical needs on the ground,” the senior administration official told reporters Wednesday.

“To date, we have deployed over 2,000 personnel, surged over 3,200 ventilators and other supplies, and shipped over 2.3 million courses of the lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments. As we face the new variants and rising cases during the winter months tomorrow, the President will renew the federal government’s commitment help with surges and help our states,” the official added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

