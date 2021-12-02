ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tevin Farmer Calls Out Ogawa: “Let’s Do It Again! No Drugs This Time!”

By Garrisson Bland
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTevin Farmer Calls for a Rematch with Kenichi Ogawa. Former IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin “American Idol” Farmer (30-5-1, 6ko) is ready to climb back into the ring. For his return, he would like a chance at redemption by reclaiming his title in a rematch with current IBF champion Kenichi Ogawa...

