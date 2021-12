RALEIGH, N.C. — No two cultures are the same, but new research is highlighting just how different growing up in the United States is in comparison to growing up in Russia. Researchers from North Carolina State University examined parenting decisions made by both Americans and Russians and analyzed children’s literature in both countries. Their study finds Russian parents are much more likely to read their kids stories that feature negative emotions like anger, fear, or sadness. American parents, on the other hand, tend to stick with more light-hearted stories that focus on the sunnier side of life.

