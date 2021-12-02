“Eating 1,200 – 1,400 calories was my jam.”

Photo of Author at age 57Images are from the Author — John Walter Raney 1st. I’ve been an athlete most of my life running Cross Country and playing basketball up to the collegiate level, so I’ve been in pretty good shape as I grew older through my 30’s and 40’s, keeping active enough to maintain my body weight between 200 to 215 pounds at 6’2” tall. But when I was 49 years old, I suffered through an accident that left me bedridden and required a 14 hour operation to save my left arm, requiring 6 pins and screws to save my shoulder during that major reconstructive surgery, and most of the muscle in my front left deltoid was removed, this resulted in me being incapacitated for two months in which time my weight ballooned up to 280 lbs not just because of the inactivity but also the many anti-inflammatory and corticosteroids the were giving me to help heal, but I was aware that I was losing muscle and becoming, well to be honest, I was getting fat to the point that I could see some cellulite forming on my inner thighs.

