ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

EPA chief visits 'cancer alley' on 3-state tour

Daily Gate City
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s top environmental regulator visits minority communities adversely affected by...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
ProPublica

The EPA Administrator Visited Cancer-Causing Air Pollution Hot Spots Highlighted by ProPublica and Promised Reforms

Want to learn more? Join our reporters for a virtual event on Nov. 30 as they answer your questions about “Poison in the Air.”. Two days after ProPublica published a first-of-its-kind analysis of industrial air pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that its administrator, Michael S. Regan, would visit the communities featured in our reporting. During last week’s “Journey to Justice” trip across the South, Regan toured the Houston ship channel, the Louisiana community of Mossville and a stretch of land along the Mississippi River known as Cancer Alley — places that we identified as among the largest hot spots of toxic air pollution in the country. Environmental advocates who hosted several different parts of the tour told ProPublica that they first received calls about the visit in late October, two weeks after we sent the EPA questions about their areas’ elevated cancer risk. Longtime residents believed it was the first time that the nation’s top environmental regulator visited Mossville and Cancer Alley.
ADVOCACY
abc17news.com

EPA head: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’

RESERVE, La. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour from Mississippi to Texas enabled him to put “faces and names with this term that we call environmental justice.″ The five-day tour in mid-November highlighted low-income, mostly minority communities adversely affected by industrial pollution. A former environmental regulator in his native North Carolina, Regan has made environmental justice a top priority since taking over as EPA chief in March. The trip included visits to historically marginalized communities such as St. John and St. James parishes in Louisiana, along with cities such as New Orleans, Jackson, Miss., and Houston.
ADVOCACY
CNY News

EPA Head Tours Embattled Communities, Says Help on the Way

RESERVE, La. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan says a recently completed "Journey to Justice" tour from Mississippi to Texas enabled him to put "faces and names with this term that we call environmental justice." The five-day tour in mid-November highlighted low-income, mostly minority communities adversely affected by industrial pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Gate City

Omicron variant case confirmed in Colorado

Colorado became the third U.S. state to detect a case of the omicron variant in a woman who had recently traveled to Africa. The Colorado case comes after two other confirmed omicron variant cases were found in California and Minnesota. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Alley#Pollution#America#Ap Archive
Daily Gate City

Calif. preps for more out-of-state abortion patients

As the Supreme Court weighs whether to curtail abortion rights, Planned Parenthood Northern California is preparing for a possible surge in women coming across borders to have the procedures done if they're outlawed in their own states. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
CALIFORNIA STATE
Magnolia State Live

From Cancer Alley to Mississippi school without working bathrooms: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’ for leader of EPA

Michael Coleman’s house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup in dust and, he says, exacerbates his breathing problems. Coleman, 65, points to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

EPA chief visits Houston’s heavily polluted neighborhoods as residents call for accountability

The country’s top environmental official was in Houston Friday to visit neighborhoods that have been disproportionately impacted by pollution, as part of a week-long environmental justice tour through the South. In the morning, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan held a roundtable discussion with residents, community leaders and local officials...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Gate City

Protesters rally amid Mississippi abortion debate

Abortion activists are protesting in Mississippi's capital as the state takes center stage in a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court case that could end a nationwide right to abortion. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a5421746e8f14a008d814e294a3823f0.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Gate City

Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant and appealed anew for all eligible Americans to get their boosters. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Gate City

Genomic surveillance tracks COVID-19 variants in US

The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples per week since early this year. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ksl.com

EPA: Despite pledge, US still wastes more than a third of its food

Volunteer Anne Scerbo places a piece of cranberry cake onto a U.S. flag themed paper plate during a break from phone calls at the York County Democratic Headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2014. Researchers estimate U.S. food loss to be in the range of 73 to 152 million metric tons per year, (Mark Makela, Reuters) — Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy